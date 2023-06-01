Enjoy your stay and let the kids play.
The Roaring Fork Valley calls for kid-friendly adventure: From its peaks to its rivers, boundless discovery awaits your little ones this summer. And they’re guaranteed to be in good hands if enrolled in any of the incredible camps here. The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) holds camps all summer long, with weekly sessions at Hallam Lake and Rock Bottom Ranch for kids entering kindergarten through the eighth grade. Camp Aspen Snowmass offers everything from single-day programs to full-season passes, with fishing, hiking, biking and other on-mountain excursions at both of its Aspen and Snowmass sites. Arts organizations, like the Red Brick Center for the Arts, Anderson Ranch Arts Center and The Art Base, have workshops and camps on a weekly basis.
If you’re late to book the camps (most fill up quickly!), no need to fret—there’s plenty to do with the kiddos in this mountain playground. Head up the Elk Camp Gondola in Snowmass and spend a day exploring the Lost Forest, an on-mountain activity center that features an alpine coaster, a climbing wall, ziplines, ropes courses, disc golf, fishing ponds and more (operates 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, beginning June 21). Down in the Base Village, The Collective is a hub for kids, with a game lounge (free from 2-4 p.m.) and endless activities to do outside on its turf lawn. At the Aspen Recreation Center—which offers kids camps and family day passes—there’s an aquatic center featuring a two-story water slide, lazy river, climbing wall and more. A visit to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which has high-elevation thrill rides, cave tours and activities for all ages, is well worth the downvalley venture.
ACES also offers free daily nature hikes atop Aspen Mountain and around Snowmass. A naturalist guides the walk, sharing tips on wildflowers, tracking animals, observing birds and understanding the sub-alpine community. Other outdoor adventures recommended for some family fun include white water rafting and biking or e-biking to the Maroon Bells (check out Blazing Adventures or Glenwood Adventure Company for bookings and more activities).