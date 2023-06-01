A mini gear guide for summer mountain sports.
1 HIKING
You’ve heard it before and you’ll hear it again: Colorado weather is unpredictable. Thunderstorms are common in the afternoon, even when morning skies are cloudless. The best way to stay warm and dry when they hit is with a good rain jacket, like the Patagonia Torrentshell 3L Jacket. With a cinchable hood, armpit zips and Velcro wrist-cuffs, it tightens up in all the right places. As a bonus, it packs into itself for easy carry on the trail ($179, Bristlecone Mountain Sports).
2 MOUNTAIN BIKING
Aspenite Ashley Rankin founded Shredly to fill a void in the mountain-bike market: functional riding shorts that also appeal to the eye. More than a decade later, the company has expanded to a full line of outdoor wear, but its core competency remains the Limitless Short, a bike short designed with women in mind. Made from colorful fabrics and patterns, the shorts are topped with an elastic waistband to ensure comfort on long days in the saddle (starting at $98, Bristlecone Mountain Sports & Aloha Mountain Cyclery).
3 ROAD BIKING
Hot summer rides beg for cold-water quenching. Thankfully, hydration companies developed products, such as the insulated 21-ounce Podium Chill CamelBak Water Bottle, to do the job. The double insulated bottle keeps fluids iced, and with an easy jet valve and squeezable design, getting water into your mouth—while riding—is as easy as the downhill from the Bells ($19.95, Ute Mountaineer).
4 CAMPING
Spending more than $100 on a camping chair might seem steep. But the benefit of the Helinox Chair Zero, which weighs just one pound, is a good return on investment. Light-weight aluminum poles fold down to make it packable. And it’s also comfortable when set up. Buy it for camping, end up using it for music festivals, picnics, park days and possibly even as a luxury in the backcountry ($149, Ute Mountaineer).
5 FISHING & SUPING
Getting out on the river is supposed to be a peaceful experience, but sometimes, you have to bring your phone. The Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Phone Pouch protects valuables when wet, and its protective casing is touchscreen friendly. With a neck lanyard, everything’s accessible—and dry—so there’s no need to risk dropping something ($34.99, Ute Mountaineer).