Chase your cares away with these happy hour deals.
As the great Mark Twain said, “Sanity and happiness are an impossible combination.” Now, not only do you have a piece of trivia to drop when making small talk at the bar, but you’re about to have three of the most insane happy hour deals in the Roaring Fork Valley…
ASPEN: Mezzaluna
The only thing more welcoming than the happy hour special is the horseshoe-shaped bar that serves as center stage of the Mezzaluna scene. Bonus points if you get there and Greg is on shift. Nobody really knows if he’s clocked more time pouring drinks at Mezz or ripping powder on the mountain, but you can trust that he’s an expert at both.
The happy hour here is classic, among the last holdouts of single-digit drink specials. Need a $4 beer after getting off the river? Cozy up to the bar and take your pick of Coors Light, Corona or Heineken. Feeling a little more pinkies out? At $8 a glass, you can indulge in the house Chianti or pinot grigio without breaking the bank. Perhaps most endangered in our enclave where the beer flows like wine is the single-digit cocktail. But fear not, intrepid deal and ambiance seeker: This watering hole serves up an $8 margarita, John Daly and sea breeze.
Don’t let a good happy hour get in the way of a good splurge, either. For $15, the Bourbon Honey Bear awaits. This calming mix of sage-infused Tin Cup bourbon with splashes of apple cider and honey syrup is sure to keep any summer allergies at bay (those little white puffs floating through the air in June are cottonwood seeds!).
Happy Hour: 3-5 p.m., drink specials, 624 E. Cooper Ave.
BASALT: Heather’s
The burst of basil vinaigrette dressing the leafy greens that bed the $10 stuffed mushrooms is a perfect assurance that, don’t worry, this is a healthy treat amid the rich herb boursin cheese and baked parmesan. And the $8 blackberry lemonade—Belvedere’s blackberry-lemongrass selection of its organic infusions mixed with fresh lemonade—offers a sophisticated structure that puts to rest any initial fears that a lemonade-based cocktail on special during happy hour would be too sweet.
Such is life at Heather’s Savory Pies and Tapas Bar in Basalt’s historic downtown district: just the right amount of sweet. The cozy, houselike setup indeed makes one feel at home. During those sweet summer nights, relish the expansive patio that spills out right to Midland Avenue. It’s a scene often punctuated by the live music lineup that runs Wednesday through Saturday, plus Sunday brunch. And trust us, it’s worth it to stay for dessert. If there’s any pistachio cake left, claim your slice!
Happy Hour: 4-6 p.m., both drink and food specials, 166 Midland Ave.
CARBONDALE: White House Pizza
It’s not difficult to find this aptly named Carbondale staple—just look for the literal white house at the corner of Eighth and Main streets as you come into the historic downtown from Highway 133. White House Pizza has accomplished the seemingly impossible: It’s a bonafide family establishment that also caters to the downvalley ski bum and young professional crowds. Without a doubt, the quality, made-to-order ’zas contribute heavily to this dynamic atmosphere, but offering one of the best happy hours in the lower Valley can’t hurt, either.
Pints of beer? $3.99. Well drinks and house wines? $3.99. Pro tip: For those who abstain, White House offers an extensive menu of mocktails. For those who do partake, may we suggest the Strawberry Cucumberade with a $3.99 addition of gin?
And for those who like a really proper house margarita on a summer day, you’d struggle to do better than the happy hour offering at White House. For anyone feeling peckish, White House has you covered, with $4.49 garlic fries, mini caprese, pizza rolls, garlic bread and a mini order of flash-fried brussel sprouts.
Happy Hour: 4-6 p.m. weekdays, both food and drink specials, 801 Main Ct.