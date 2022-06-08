Hanging Lake may be closed while the area recovers from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, but there’s plenty to do while you’re hanging in Glenwood Springs — whether you prefer the thrills of mountain-top roller coasters, soaking in a hot springs, shopping boutique shops in a cute downtown or any variety of outdoor recreation.
Glenwood Springs boasts something for everyone, truly. The Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers merge in this Western destination, to the delight of kayakers, rafters and fly fishers. There’s no shortage of white-water rafting companies — Defiance Rafting, Glenwood Adventure Company and White Water Rafting, LLC, to name a few — to guide you through the canyon for a different perspective on the scenery punctuated by action from the rapids. Or, if you prefer taking in the sights from above, hikers will relish the views from Red Mountain. Just follow Eighth Street westward from town, across the Roaring Fork River. There you’ll find the Red Mountain (Jeanne Golay) trailhead — don’t be fooled by the initially paved path; it soon turns to dirt and becomes a choose-your-own-adventure kind of afternoon, with options to log anywhere between 2 and 7 miles round trip. Prefer to do it on a mountain bike? No problem. Want to really take a leap of faith? Make your Red Mountain rendezvous with Adventure Paragliding.
When you’re ready to come back down to Earth, your trip to Glenwood Springs is incomplete without spending time in a hot springs; that’s why “springs” is right in the name! Iron Mountain Hot Springs is a collection of 16 pools, where temperatures are regularly checked and updated (typically ranging between 97 degrees to 107), so you know what you’re getting before you even dip your toe in the healing waters. Some pools are more intimate; others are larger and become more social in nature, with people from all walks of life mingling, often while enjoying a libation. Just plan ahead — Iron Mountain requires a reservation, made online via its website for two-and-a-half-hour time slots.
The town isn’t called Glenwood Springs because there’s only one springs option, far from it. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is home to the largest geothermal pool in the world, with temperatures up to 104 degrees in the therapy pool and cooler waters, between 90 and 93 degrees, usually, in the larger pool — serious swimming enthusiasts even come here to get their laps in.
If you want to lean even more into a wellness experience while getting more up close and personal with the milieu — underground — get thee to Yampah Spa. Couple a massage or other body treatment with a mineral bath or a steam in the vapor caves. Plenty of spas boast a world-class experience; Yampah offers an experience truly only available in one place on Earth.
There are still other caves to explore in Glenwood Springs, however — the Glenwood Canyon Adventures Park provides tours of the Fairy Caves and King’s Row. Just remember the three rules of caving: Leave nothing but footprints; take nothing but pictures; kill nothing but time. And for the more claustrophobic, good news! You can get all the open air you could want from the park’s famous (or infamous!) Giant Canyon Swing and Alpine Coaster rides. At 7,100 feet, the park sits on a mountain overlooking the town. There’s nothing you can’t see from the top of its thrill rides — if you’re brave enough to open your eyes.
The vibe for unwinding at the end of whatever adventure you chose during the day depends entirely on your preference, especially where you stay. For the history buffs, it’s difficult to top Hotel Colorado. Hosting guests since 1893 — including Teddy Roosevelt, William Taft and the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown — Hotel Colorado is right downtown and has one of the most charming courtyards for summertime dining and socializing. Or if you want to take a slightly different look back in time, one perhaps more akin to “Hot Tub Time Machine,” we’d be remiss to not mention the Sunlight Inn. This old-school lodge speaks to ski-bum days of yore but keeps busy in the summer with live music in its “backyard” (complete with roaring bonfires most nights) and in its basement bar (complete with darts and a pool table). Just be prepared to make new friends with fellow guests, both human and canine.