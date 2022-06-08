Live music, lawn games and more coming to the eatery this summer.
Often, the quietest places in the Valley offer the most lively experiences. Highlands Alehouse is one of those hidden gems in the summer time. Situated at the base of Highlands Mountain, the laid-back restaurant and bar is the perfect spot to spend a sunny afternoon in Aspen. Whether lounging with a margarita on the slopeside deck or throwing frisbees across the 10,000- square-foot lawn, the indoor-outdoor eatery has a little something for everyone.
“People come here for hours, bring their kids and their dogs, let them run around the lawn — it’s like a giant open park,” says Kevin Joseph, owner and founder of Alehouse. “And it’s nice to sit at the base of a ski area and stare at it while soaking in rays and sipping on beer.”
Only a 2-mile trek from town, past the round-a-bout and up Maroon Creek Road, Highlands is “close enough” to the Aspen bustle “but not too close,” says Joseph, explaining how the Alehouse feels more relaxing in the summers than the winters with its beer garden vibe, live music and green scenery.
“Our idea here is that we get people into the habit of biking and e-biking up to the Alehouse, like everyone does to Woody Creek,” Joseph says. “Just as a family or a friend activity, bike up to the Alehouse, get a frozen marg, some tacos, hang with the locals — it’s definitely a place to meet some locals.”
Historically, Highlands has been coined the “locals’ mountain,” and being the homebase après ski hub for over a decade, Alehouse is always popping in the winter season. Its summer offerings, however, are newer and lesser known — making the restaurant even more appealing for the locals wanting a break from the in-town buzz and special for the visitors who stumble upon it.
The summer hum that quiets all of Highlands Village previously included Alehouse. Aside from renting out the space for weddings, rehearsal dinners and other private events, Joseph would close up shop at the Alehouse and only operate his smaller, village-facing taqueria for the summer months.
When the pandemic hit, he and his longtime head chef, Miguel Izquierdo, came up with a concept where people could order to-go bites and drinks from the taqueria and sit at the distanced picnic tables on the expansive Alehouse deck. Joseph says it was the perfect place to come during Covid, providing sanction amid the madness with its spacious lawn, beautiful base-of-the-mountain views and tranquil atmosphere.
“We always thought about it, but it took Covid to really force us to test the Alehouse out for the summer,” Joseph says. “And it was a hit. And it worked. So, we started building on it.”
The outdoor eatery was open daily toward the end of summer 2020 and into the fall. A live music element was soon incorporated, featuring free shows by local bands like 8th Street Bus Stop and Opera House Arson. The successful concept returned last year, and though afternoons at the Alehouse looked a little more lively with groups lounging on picnic blankets up the mountain, playing cornhole in the grass or sharing pitchers and pizza on the deck, the space still carried its serene secrecy.
“Highlands in the summer was kind of out of mind for people in town,” says Joseph. “And word of mouth is how we survive, but we know if we take care of everybody here, the word is gonna spread slowly but surely — and it has.”
Now entering its third summer season, Joseph is planning greater activations, outdoor recreation and free concerts. From a lot more cornhole boards to local wiffleball and kickball leagues, lawn games will be taken to a new level. Joseph says he’s also working with partners in Highlands to put in a nine-hole frisbee golf course at the mountain’s base.
Entertainment is returning fullswing with live music sets every Sunday, themed cuisine specials brought by the talented Chef Miguel and when the weather is warmer mid-summer, Joseph talks of family movie nights and potentially, silent disco. An Oktoberfest celebration in September is also on the table.
As one of the few casual community meeting spots still standing in Aspen, Joseph says the Alehouse has become the ideal place to “hideout yet hangout” the past two summers — “an undiscovered little gem,” he coins it.
“Come hangout, take your shoes off, come do anything — it’s a park, it’s a park with beer,” he says. “We want to be a place where people can still feel comfortable.”
With permanent plans to stay and continue the Alehouse summer vibe, Joseph wants to grow on its community aspect, calling the relaxed establishment a “melting pot” of people.
“The Alehouse is a place where we have a huge mix amongst all sorts of locals, second-home owners, tourists, families, billionaires, ski patrol and lifties,” he says. “We’re trying to stay that place — and keep improving on that place — where people can feel some sense of community.”
No matter where you’re staying in the Valley, the Alehouse is well-worth a visit. As celebrity Chef Guy Fieri declares on his Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives show: “This place is open year-round, and they are offering ski resort food like you haven’t seen before. This is Highlands Alehouse.”
133 Prospector Road, Aspen. highlandsalehouse.com, @highlandsalehouse on Instagram.
Highlands Happenings
Hidden hikes
Though restaurants and chairlifts on Highlands Mountain don’t operate in the summer, there are plenty of great hiking opportunities. Explore the Thunderbowl base area or take Congo Trail over from Castle Creek Road. For the hardcore trailblazers, you can even hike the Highland Bowl.
Bike to the Bells
Biking to Maroon Bells is an iconic Colorado activity. A 7-mile trek from Highlands plaza to Maroon Lake, you can rent e-bikes or road bikes from Four Mountain Sports (mountain biking not permitted). Visit Maroon Bells basecamp at Highlands for more information.
Giddy up or reel 'em in
Located 2 miles up the road past Highlands Village is the exquisite T-Lazy-7 property. Explore the historic Ranch this summer casting fly rods on the private ponds or riding horses through the high country. The Little Nell Adventure Group operates guided fly-fishing trips and scenic horseback-riding tours are booked through Maroon Bells Outfitters.