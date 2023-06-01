Aspen Music Festival, Mountain Fair, JAS fests and more—the Valley’s music legacy lives on. Here’s a look at some of the staple music series and shows returning this summer.
ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL & SCHOOL
America’s premiere classical music festival returns June 29-Aug. 20, with more than 400 events spanning the eight-week season and more than 600 classical music students from around the world coming to perform and learn. Centered around the theme, “Adoration of the Earth,” this year’s Festival features compositions like Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, Britten’s Four Sea Interludes and Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. Throughout the season, multiple events commence daily—orchestras, recitals, solo and chamber concerts, talks and master classes—at the AMFS’ performance venues and locales throughout the Valley. Some season highlights include:
• The Festival and Aspen Skiing Co. partner in the summer to put on a free, weekly Music on the Mountain series atop Aspen Mountain. These are casual outdoor concerts and recitals performed by AMFS students on Richmond Ridge every Saturday at 1 p.m. Music on the Mountain kicks off this year July 1 and will feature bagpipers from the National Piping Centre of Scotland. The series runs through Aug. 12 and is free to attend, but requires a gondola ticket or strenuous hike to reach the mountaintop.
• On Sunday, July 2 at 2 p.m., the Scotland bagpipers return for a free Pre-Concert Fanfare on the Karetsky Music Lawn outside of the Benedict Music Tent, prior to the first Aspen Festival Orchestra concert of the season. While all Festival Orchestra concerts are ticketed, with seats starting at $45 inside the Tent, listening on the Lawn is always free.
• Co-commissioned by the AMFS, the world premiere of composer John Luther Adams’ new work, Crossing Open Ground, will be performed by the Aspen Contemporary Ensemble on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. on the Lawn outside the Tent. The free performance marks a significant world premiere. The musicians will move across the space as they play; listeners can wander among them.
Visit aspenmusicfestival.com for ticketing/passes and the full Summer Festival lineup.
Snowmass Free Concert Series
Celebrating 31 years of free live music this summer, the Snowmass Free Concert Series, a locals’ favorite tradition, returns to Fanny Hill every Thursday from June 15-Aug. 24. Shows start at 6:30 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and support local businesses pre/post-concert. Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from bars inside the venue, and outside food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages are allowed. Attendees should utilize the free parking at Snowmass Town Park, carpool or take RFTA or Snowmass Village Transit. This year’s concerts bring a spectrum of sounds—from zydeco to reggae, rock to soul. The band lineup (booked in partnership with Jazz Aspen Snowmass) includes:
June 15 - Don Chicharron (Chicha)
June 22 - Robert Jon & the Wreck (Rock)
June 29 - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)
July 6 - A-Mac & the Height (Reggae/Covers)
July 13 - James Hunter (Soul)
July 20 - Chicago Farmer (Country)
July 27 - Emily Wolfe (Rock Guitarist)
Aug. 3 - The Brothers Comatose (Bluegrass)
Aug. 10 - LowDown Brass Band (Brass Band)
Aug. 17 - Digging Dirt (Funk)
Aug. 24 - Honey Island Swamp Band (Bayou Americana)
For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.
Jazz Aspen Snowmass
In its 32nd season, JAS returns with its three main programs—each different from the other—curating live music experiences for all types of concert-goers.
June 22–25: JAS June Experience
One pass, 12 venues and 40-plus performances, the June Experience—similar to New Orleans’ famed French Quarter Festival—consists of multiple staggered shows daily, ranging in genre and performance setting. Attendees can pick and choose the shows they’d like to attend at any given time of the night(s). With all 12 venues located within a short walk in Aspen’s downtown core, and artists performing multiple shows throughout the weekend, the Experience is about spontaneous listening choices, movement and discovery.
July 7-9 & Aug. 18-20: JAS Café Summer Series
Six nights of shows across two separate weekends held at the Aspen Art Museum Rooftop, the series opens the weekend of July 7 with Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Shelly Berg. Berg will be accompanied by R&B vocalist Billy Valentine on Friday and brassy blues singer Catherine Russell for Saturday’s show. Virtuoso guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz will perform on Sunday. The second Café weekend kicks off on Friday, Aug. 18 with vocalist Jacqui Naylor, followed by Grammy-winning electric bassist Marcus Miller on Saturday and Davina & the Vagabonds to close out the series that Sunday. Café performances start at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. each night.
Sept. 1–3: JAS Labor Day Experience
The season finale is JAS’ iconic Labor Day Experience, attracting 10,000 people to the single-stage festival venue at Snowmass Town Park. This year’s lineup features headlining acts by The Lumineers (Friday), Old Dominion (Saturday) and the Foo Fighters (Sunday). Other performers throughout the weekend include Billy Idol, Brothers Osborne, Grace Potter, James Bay and Jade Jackson.
For ticketing/passes and full artist lineups, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.
MOUNTAIN FAIR
Carbondale’s 52nd annual Mountain Fair returns to Sopris Park the last weekend of July. The festival has been run by volunteers since its 1972 inception, making it a free and inclusive event to all. From artmaking and food vendors to baking contests, wood splitting, belly dancing and endless entertainment, Mountain Fair is a soulful, creative experience—a free festival like no other. It’s no wonder that musicians, from near and far, are attracted to a setting as such, and this year’s performance lineup is off the charts.
Friday, July 28
• The Confluents
• Moon Hooch
Saturday, July 29
• Beyond Beyond
• Grim Nymph
• Tropa Magica
• The Bright Light Social Hour
Sunday, July 30
• Ty Morris and H.O.W.
• Dustin Elliot & The Broken Radio
• The Sweet Lillies
• Kaleta & SuperYamba Band
• Shinyribs
For more information on Mountain Fair, visit carbondalearts.com.
More Summer Music Events
Be sure to check out the lineups at Belly Up (bellyupaspen.com), the Wheeler Opera House (wheeleroperahouse.com) and The Arts Campus At Willits (tacaw.org) for more live music performances happening throughout the summer. The free Bluegrass Sundays series also returns to the top of Aspen Mountain from June 18-Sept.3, and the Town of Basalt will put on its free Wednesday-night concerts June through August. Concerts are held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings at either Triangle Park or the Basalt River Park. For more information, visit basaltchamber.org.