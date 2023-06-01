When it comes to getting down and dirty on mountain-biking trails, the Roaring Fork Valley has reached the point where multiple options make for tough decision-making. Concerned about crowds clogging Smuggler Mountain Road? Head to the wide-open, cross-country trail network at Snowmass Ski Area. Feeling a little sluggish from too much cerveza the night before? Go for the moderate climbs and flowing trails at Sky Mountain Park. Need to get out of a rut and try something new? Head to the awesome trail network down in New Castle, located about 20 minutes past Glenwood Springs.
The days have long since passed when the Valley only offered a handful of well-worn options. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and the Snowmass Trails Committee have strategically added a variety of trails for different skill levels in the upper Valley. Midvalley, the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association has partnered with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to create some of the most fun trails around. Partnerships in Glenwood Springs and New Castle have resulted in trails that rival any area for scenic beauty and cardio challenge.
ASPEN
Back in the early days of mountain biking, Aspen’s options were limited to rides with brutal, lung-searing climbs and perilous descents. You’ve come a long way, baby! Now, there’s a classic outing that combines old routes with newer, single-track trails to create a loop with endless variations. Climb Smuggler Mountain—a short, steep trail on Aspen’s east side—and get a good workout, along with spectacular views of town. Once topping out at the viewing platform, hop onto the Behind The Sign (BTS) Trail for a quick change of pace to single-track through aspen and conifer forest.
Keep the fun rolling on Tootsie Roll and Lollipop, single-tracks with just enough technical climbing spots to keep you on your toes and enough of an ascent to make you pant. A fun descent on Lollipop connects to the traverse trending downhill on the Iowa Shaft Trail, then a steep descent that spits riders into the spectacular Hunter Creek Valley. Here, there are options galore, but one crowd pleaser is riding through the open meadows of Hunter Creek and climbing the Hummingbird Trail back into the woods north of Smuggler Mountain. There
are multiple ways from there to extend the ride or loop back to Aspen.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE
Opportunities abound, so it is a subjective call to narrow the riding to one route, but here’s an infrequently linked variation. Park at the Rodeo Lot and climb North Rim Trail, which is lined with wildflowers later in the summer. After a challenging but not overpowering climb, connect to the Seven Star Trail, one of the pride and joys of the Pitkin County Open Space program. An initial burst gives away to a never-ending downhill romp that keeps riders smiling.
After returning to the Valley floor, traverse over to the Ditch Trail for a gentle climb, hook into Viewline for a tougher ascent and saddle up for an adrenaline rush on the downhill-dedicated Deadline Trail for a return to the Village. The loop has it all: big climbs, ample wildflowers, fabulous views and a fast descent.
MIDVALLEY
In the Midvalley, options keep expanding on Crown Mountain, the large hump between the Roaring Fork Valley floor and Mount Sopris. Much of the early trail construction focused on the Prince Creek side, outside of Carbondale. Now, an expanding network is taking shape out of the Basalt/Emma side. One route that’s become a favorite is climbing the short, steep Glassier Trail and then climbing some more on the Vasten Trail. Currently, the only option is to descend off Vasten, hook into the Buckhorn Traverse and descend Buckhorn back to the paved Rio Grande Trail or travel over to the Prince Creek domain.
The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association has received approval from the BLM to add 11 miles of new single-track trail. Crown Royale will be a downhill route that will provide an alternative from the high point on Vasten back to the Rio Grande. The Crown Royale Trail is scheduled to be completed this summer. Making it even sweeter is the planning of the Imperial Trail, which will provide a climb from Vasten to the top of the Crown. That will open several possible routes. A new connector will link the Imperial climb with the Crown Royale descent.
NEW CASTLE
There is a little piece of heaven to be found in New Castle. The Stairway to Heaven Trail provides a climb that starts tough and gets tougher. It’s only 2 miles long but rides longer. Topping out pays big dividends. There is a vast network of single-track trails that invites exploration. It’s easy to link different combinations on every visit. The views are stunning. The riding is constantly changing, with short climbs and descents rather than one big charge uphill and one major plunge. There’s no reason for Roaring Fork Valley residents and visitors to get stuck in a rut and ride the same old routes all the time.