Four tastemakers are expanding their offerings throughout the Roaring Fork Valley this summer. So why, when and where are these local hospitality honchos adding more to their plates?
Aspen: The Crepe Shack
Chef Mawa McQueen continues to build her culinary empire in the Valley, opening a second location of The Crepe Shack in Aspen’s core.
Originally from Africa’s Ivory Coast and raised in Paris, McQueen drew inspiration from her years in France when developing The Crepe Shack, which opened its first location in Snowmass Village in 2018. (McQueen is also the proud owner of Mawa’s Kitchen, Mawita and GrainFreeNola; she recently launched her first cookbook, Mawa’s Way). Her casual creperie, featuring high-quality, fresh and healthy ingredients—as well as signature vegetarian and vegan options—now expands to the corner of Cooper Avenue and Mill Street in Aspen, just a few steps away from Wagner Park.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner services, The Crepe Shack Aspen offers over 40 variations of sweet and savory crepes, a selection of homemade pastries and quiche and beverages from Bonfire Coffee. A full vegan menu is available in addition to the regular menu, and for those passing by, the creperie also offers select grab-and-go options.
Upon walking in, guests will feel transported to an inviting French neighborhood café, nestled in the mountains. Though indoor seating is limited, the Aspen location has outdoor patio space, featuring French-like bistro tables that can seat up to 24 people. “We’re excited to become a place where visitors and residents can gather, dine and catch up any hour of the day,” McQueen says (401 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen).
Aspen: Unravel Coffee + Bar
“We have the best espresso martini in town.” Fighting words from Gordon Bronson, the development partner at Gravity Haus and the man helping to kickstart the team’s first Valley venture—coined AspenHaus—which includes the recently launched Unravel Coffee + Bar. A born-and-raised Aspenite, Bronson says: “It’s something that I remember growing up in Aspen; we wanted to create a place where people feel comfortable hanging out.”
Aside from its full bar menu, hearty breakfast and lunch bites, Unravel fosters a sustainable coffee program across its five Colorado locations and direct relationships with its partner farms. Open since the winter, the Aspen Unravel enters its first summer with a focus on “foods people want to eat before and after a great adventure,” says Bronson. Salads, bowls, more smoothies and cold non-alcoholic drinks are in the offing, all priced between $5-$18. Cocktails and other adult beverages will run you $12-$25. The AspenHaus team has other big plans this summer for its downtown location—which has overtaken the former Su Casa and Eric’s Bar compound on East Hyman Avenue—building out their co-working and health-and-fitness amenities, as well as opening in mid-June a high-end seafood and Mediterranean restaurant, Le Bateau.
The space in its entirety will have a little something for everyone. “When we think about our offering here, Unravel was meant to be the first step,” Bronson says. “And we intend to have a bunch of those elements in this property.” In addition to Le Bateau opening this summer, they’ll offer “a mix of things that, like Unravel, are open for members and to anyone,” he says (315 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen).
Carbondale: La Raza
“This space actually came to us. Like five different people said, ‘Hey did you hear about this?’ And we looked at each other and decided this could be really fun.” That’s Adam Malmgren talking about his newest co-venture, La Raza, which opened in the former Mi Casita space on Carbondale’s Main Street in the late spring—just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Malmgren, co-owner of Aspen’s staple Mi Chola restaurant, partnered with Chef Rigo Vasquez and the Red Onion’s former proprietors to bring the Carbondale concept to life.
“La Raza” translates to “the people” or “the community,” and Malmgren echoes his desire for the new spot to be a gathering place for all. “I’m really excited to create somewhere for people to call home,” he says. “We’ve created that up in Mi Chola and I want to replicate thatat La Raza.” He promises a fun, comfortable place to be—”after work, after biking, a special-occasion spot; everyone is welcome,” he says. And the food is meant to appeal to a wide variety of tastes and budgets as well. Open for dinner seven days a week to start, with lunch on the way, Chef Rigo is cooking up a Cochinita Pibil, his special carne asada marinade; myriad tacos, including a mix of traditional and more creative offerings; a grilled seafood appetizer and some of his great-grandmother’s traditional recipes—which totally differ from what’s on the Mi Chola menu.
La Raza prices are comparable to its neighbors, Malmgren promises. “We want to be in that affordable price-point range,” he says. “We’re going to be in the range that Phat Thai and White House Pizza are in.” With appetizers in the $10-12 range and entrees around $20, plus La Raza’s happy hour and bar menu, the new spot is promising, indeed (580 Main St., Carbondale).
Snowmass Village: The Tavern
In Snowmass Village, the former Slow Groovin barbecue space will be transformed into The Tavern this July. Owner Jeff Moerke says he “wanted to have options that weren’t ‘Aspen prices.’” Moerke and his wife, who are the family business behind Aspen Country and Harper + Hudson, are excited to expand their approachable menu and affordable offerings to a large, brick-and-mortar space in their own neighborhood.
“When we found out the owners of the space were working a deal that fell through, we live right across the mountain, our window overlooks Slow Groovin, and we knew we had to get creative,” Moerke says.
Open seven days a week starting on July 4, the team promises a gastropub vibe, with everything on the menu from nachos to a three-tiered seafood tower. “We’re focused on the food—burgers, chicken wings, Phillies, as well as the option to splurge on higher-end plates,” Moerke says. That means everything from a bone-in ribeye for two, to a simple weekend brunch fare and a “drunk food” late-night menu offered on Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m. With such variety on the menu, the prices vary wildly. Look for a burger “fully loaded” with fries for $15, all the way up to an Oscar-style filet mignon for $85. Seafood towers will set diners back $250, but a selection of Colorado craft beers on draft will be just $2 during happy hour.
The Tavern aims to please a crowd with that “something-for-everyone” approach in other ways, as well. Expect live music, trivia night once a week and a new mural painted on the exterior of the building, along with an interior refresh of creamy gray walls and more mountain views on display (67 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village).