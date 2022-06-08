Don’t let the name fool you. Snowmass Village has plenty going on even when there’s no snow. From the Thursday night free concert series on Fanny Hill (there’s something particularly magical about a rainbow arcing over an on-mountain stage) to the comedy and improv troupes that perform at The Collective to the fossils at the Ice Age Discovery Center — including the replica skull of the “Snowmastodon” (the affectionate nickname for the Ice Age-era mastodon that was discovered here) — there’s something for everyone.
Perhaps one of the most iconic summer weekly events in Snowmass happens Wedn-esdays: the rodeo. Eight seconds has never been more exciting. Watch as riders try their hands at classic saddle bronc or bull riding. The action starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday between June 22 and Aug. 17, but get there as early as 5 p.m. for barbecue goodness and pre-show demon-strations, petting zoos and mechanical bull riding. If your little one really wants a challenge, sign-ups for Mutton Bustin’ happen at 5:30.
Outside of the rodeo lot, you’ll find most of your wanderlust will take you between the Snowmass Mall and Base Village areas — while you’re certainly welcome to trek up and down the hill, you can hop a ride via the Skittles (the brightly colored mini gondola). There’s no wrong way to go, just be sure to go! The restaurants and shops that comprise each area have their own distinct vibes. If you’re looking for com-fort food, head to the Stew Pot and enjoy the live music that often occurs right on the Mall in the afternoons. Or head to the end of the Mall, toward Fanny Hill, for margaritas and tableside guac at Venga Venga. Down in Base Village there’s plenty of people watching to be had from the patio at Base Camp. If you’re needing a kid-friendly venue, The Collective’s game lounge, boasting a 130,000-ball pool replicating Ziegler Reservoir, or The Limelight’s five-story climbing wall make for fun-filled afternoons. The Collective also offers plenty of entertainment for adults — check with your concierge or online at the
events calendar to curate a perfect evening.
Of course, there’s no way to venture to Snowmass Village without being completely taken by the natural beauty of the place. If you happen to be visiting in September, get the bird’s-eye view from a hot-air balloon. The Snowmass Balloon Festival (Sept. 16-18) is truly spectacular, whether you opt to hop in a basket and fire up your own balloon or if you want to enjoy the spectacle from the ground, the views are breathtaking. Pro tip: While the main event is a morning person’s game, the Night Glow happens Friday from 7-9 p.m. and
is not to be missed.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy the natural wonders of Snowmass during the rest of the summer season. Blazing Adventures offers guided jeep tours that access some of the most pristine backcountry in the area, with the creature comforts afforded by four wheels. If you’d rather hoof it, Snowmass Creek Outfitters and Capitol Peak Outfitters each have stables full of expert trail horses to help you tap into your inner equestrian. Hiking enthusiasts will not be disappointed by Rim Trail, the 7.6-mile one-way trail split into North and South sections. For those wanting to get their postcard (or Instagram) moment without committing a full day to a hike, you can start at the South Rim trailhead and hike the 1.3 miles to Spiral Point, locally known as the yin yang. Trust us, you’ll know it when you see it. Pro tip: Get inspired by Stark King’s poetry, engraved into a rock on the yin-yang platform. Dear mountain bikers, you’ll love Rim Trail too. The singletrack isn’t particularly technical for advanced riders, but the aerobic challenge of taking on the vertical on two wheels will make even the most accomplished adrenaline junkies feel they’ve earned their turns.