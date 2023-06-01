Music runs deep in this Valley. From the legends who’ve played here to the institutions pushing onward, Aspen’s storied musical history is a tale worth knowing and, in part, is what continues to distinguish the town and the greater Valley from other resort-mountain spots across the globe. Ahead, some significant tracks in the modern Aspen’s evolution of music.
1940s : The Rebirth
In the summer of 1949, Chicago intellects Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke organized the inaugural Goethe Bicentennial Convocation and Music Festival, a cultural gathering that attracted 2,000 people to an amphitheater tent in a meadow a couple miles from downtown Aspen.
The event birthed the Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS) and what would become the Aspen Institute, launching the sleepy former mining town into its cultural renaissance.
1950s-60s : Stravinsky, Duke & the Red O’s jazz kick
In 1951, the AMFS enrolled its first official class, with 183 music students. That same year, Igor Stravinsky became the first conductor to present his own works with the Festival.
As the AMFS was attracting renowned musicians to its Aspen campus on the outskirts of town, in town, the Red Onion restaurant and bar was hosting some of the most influential jazz players in the world—including Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Oscar Peterson.
In 1952, Billie Holiday, or “Lady Day,” performed six nights at the historic Red O during the annual Wintersköl event in January. It’s been said that Holiday’s six-night stint put Aspen on the music map.
In 1965, Duke Ellington and his orchestra came to the AMFS to perform a benefit concert.
In 1968, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates visited Aspen for the first time. Oates recalled in an interview with the Aspen Daily News how, still a college student at the time, he stumbled upon a little bar in Snowmass where a folk musician by the name of John Denver was playing. Denver would make his permanent move to Aspen in 1970, and Oates wasn't far behind him.
1970s : Calling all artists to Aspen, the 'Freak Power' epicenter
The hippies liked Aspen, and they liked to make and play music in Aspen, too. As the counterculture movement raged across the country, the Roaring Fork Valley became a haven for artists and bands who wrote music and performed here—among them, Jimmy Buffett, Stevie Nicks, the Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Willie Nelson…the list goes on.
Down the road in Carbondale, in 1972, Laurie Loeb gathered a crew of local artists to help host the traveling festival, Chautauqua, in their town. This was the start of Mountain Fair, one of the longest-running arts and music festivals in the state today.
Denver’s 1972 Rocky Mountain High was largely inspired by his move to Aspen a couple years prior. Nicks penned Landslide and Rhiannon while living here for a few months in 1973.
Buffett bought property in Old Snowmass near the river in the mid-70s, which he’d later sell to the Eagles’ Glenn Frey, who would convert it into the famed Mad Dog Ranch and Studios in 1986.
1980s : 'Gypsies In The Palace'
The word was out about Aspen. And the rich and famous wanted every part of it, from its land and ski slopes to its culture and parties. The Valley’s celeb-musicians held their grounds and became mainstays of the ’80s party culture.
In 1980, John Denver performed with the AMFS Orchestra for his TV special, Music and the Mountains, which aired the following year on ABC.
A familiar face in Aspen’s scene by this point, Glenn Frey released his track, Partytown, in 1982, which he later claimed was partially based on his time here.
In May of 1984, town’s historic Wheeler Opera House held a week-long grand reopening, with performances by pianist James Levine, cellist Lynn Harrell, the Denver Repertory Theatre Co. and MOMIX dance troupe. The silent film classic The Wind was also shown, with full orchestra accompaniment and its star, Lillian Gish, at 90 years old, in attendance.
And in 1985, Frey and Buffett co-wrote Gypsies In The Palace, a song memorializing the wild caretakers’ parties at their Mad Dog Ranch property.
1990s : All that JAS
Inspired by a jazz festival set in the rolling hills of Southwest France, Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) was founded by Jim Horowitz in the summer of 1991. It started as the JAS June Experience and grew from there.
In 1995, the first JAS Labor Day festival took place near the old Coney Glade chairlift at Snowmass. Willie Nelson, Maceo Parker and Buddy Guy played.
In 1996, the Labor Day fest moved to Town Park, where it continues today. That same year, JAS launched its music education program, which has evolved into the JAS Academy.
By the 2000s, artists like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Widespread Panic and Jack Johnson were coming out to headline JAS festivals.
2000s-Present : Institutions push onward
The Benedict Music Tent opened in 2000 at the Institute’s campus as the AMFS’ primary concert venue.
In 2005, longtime Aspenite Michael Goldberg opened the Belly Up music venue in the former Double Diamond club space. The Roots played the venue’s opening-night show in January of that year, and quickly, Belly Up was booking acts like John Prine, the Avett Brothers, B.B. King, Seal, Chris Isaak and, obviously, Buffett (who performed as Freddie and the Fishsticks). Goldberg and his sons, David and Danny, co-run the acclaimed music club to this day.
JAS added a third program to its roster in 2010 with the start of its JAS Café series, which, in two years, grew to include a winter and summer series.
In 2016, the AMFS completed its Bucksbaum Campus 2 miles from downtown Aspen. The Campus serves as the center of the Music School’s teaching activities. That same year over in Snowmass, Frey’s Mad Dog Ranch and Studios was purchased, refurbished and eventually turned into a nonprofit to support music education and development for the Valley’s youth.
In the summer of 2021, The Arts Campus At Willits opened as the nation’s first sustainable, all-electric and net-zero performing arts facility, bringing regional and nationally acclaimed musicians to its stage.
A LITTLE MORE JAS
In 2022, JAS started on its plans for the redevelopment of what will be its first permanent venue in the space above the old Red Onion. It’s to be called JAS Center @ Red Onion and feature a supper club and jazz café, event space, recording studio and classrooms for its music education program.