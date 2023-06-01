Atlas exhibit, artist talks, yarn bombing and more—a glimpse into the Valley’s art scene this summer.
MUSEUM SPOTLIGHT
Aspen Art Museum
An artist-founded institution, the Aspen Art Museum is a platform, locally and globally, for advancing the ecosystem of art and the critical discourse around it. The building, screened in woven wood and spanning 33,000-square-feet in total museum space, is a cultural hub that houses year-round programming and rotating exhibitions. Its Rooftop Café, run by The Farmer and Chef culinary concept, is the ideal spot for meetings, brunch or happy hour, and the Museum hosts a plethora of events up there in the summer, whether they be around its current shows and artists or in partnership with other community organizations (see “Events Not to Miss,” pg. 62).
This summer, exhibitions at the AAM include: everybody rise (May 25-Sept. 24), the first institutional exhibit by defining painter Florian Krewer; Jupon de Corps (June 21-Oct. 22), a new show by one of the world’s leading contemporary artists, Nairy Baghramian; A Lover’s Discourse (June 21-July 20), featuring emerging artist Zeinab Saleh; and Jeffrey Gibson’s THE SPIRITS ARE LAUGHING—which will remain on-view at the AAM Rooftop through November. The AAM is free admission, open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. aspenartmuseum.org, 637 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen.
Powers Art Center
Located off Highway 82 on the outskirts of Carbondale, the Powers Art Center is a world-class museum and truly a work of art in itself. The Center’s iconic architecture not only respects but enhances its natural environment. Inside, four of its five galleries showcase the permanent collection of Jasper Johns’ works—more than 330 pieces in total—and the first-floor gallery features rotating exhibits of other prominent artists. Exhibitions on display this summer include a Jasper Johns show exploring the fragility of the passage of time, titled Seasons of Change, and the American Pop Art exhibit featuring artists Robert Rauschenberg, Tom Wesselmann, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg.
On Thursdays, running June 29-Aug. 3, the Center will set up an outdoor art tent for kids to tour the museum and end their visit by creating pop-art crafts outside. Visitors can also participate in interactive art-making inside the museum at its Learning Lab. The Powers Art Center is free admission and its regular operating hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. powersartcenter.org, 13110 Hwy 82, Carbondale.
Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies (The Bayer Center)
The Bayer Center at the Aspen Institute opened last June as an exhibition space and study center dedicated to preserving the legacy of Bauhaus artist and designer Herbert Bayer, who designed the Institute’s campus and helped shape its early artistic vision. The Center opens its second exhibition this summer, Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas, which examines Bayer’s 1953 atlas book—a landmark work of visual education and modernist design—through artworks, print media and photographic documentation. Marking the 70th anniversary of Bayer’s atlas publication, it’s the first exhibition devoted to this groundbreaking work.
The show opens in June and will be up through April 2024. In conjunction with the Bayer Center’s primary exhibit, an educational presentation is opening in the Resnick Gallery at the Institute’s Doerr-Hosier Center. Intended for K-12 youth, the interactive exhibit uses Bayer’s atlas as a springboard to explore current issues related to travel, natural resources, population and conservation. The Bayer Center is free and open to the public, and guided tours are available on an ongoing basis. For daily operating hours or tour registration, visit thebayercenter.org, 610 Gillespie Ave., Aspen.
SPECIAL EVENTS & SERIES
Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s Summer Series
Anderson Ranch, the renowned creative hub in Snowmass Village that attracts artists from around the world, puts on an annual Summer Series: Featured Artists & Conversations program. The Series is free and open to the public and includes some of the most influential artists, critics, collectors and curators of our time in both lecture and Q&A formats. This summer’s program features: Rebecca Morris (July 6), Christian Marclay (July 12), Mickalene Thomas (July 20), Paul Pfeiffer (July 27) and Julia Phillips (Aug. 3). Times and topics vary and registration is required. andersonranch.org, 5263 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village.
Intersect Aspen
The Intersect Aspen art fair returns for its third summer to the Aspen Ice Garden from Aug. 1-4. In addition to the 30-plus galleries exhibiting at the fair this year, Intersect continues its community partnerships, hosting events throughout the week, like an afternoon tea at Anderson Ranch, a premiere film screening with Aspen Film and the Midsummer Celebration, which is a free event at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. For details on the exhibitors and events during Intersect, visit intersectaspen.com.
Aspen ArtWeek
Overlapping with Intersect this year, Aspen ArtWeek will commence Aug. 1-5. The Aspen Art Museum will host a welcome party (for AAM members and ArtCrush ticket holders) on Aug. 1 and its annual ArtCrush Gala on Aug. 4. Honoring those whose creativity and vision greatly impact contemporary art, the Museum holds artist-led talks, panels and performances throughout the week, the majority of which are free and open to the public.
Town’s galleries also pull out all the stops during ArtWeek, opening their doors for happy hours and artist receptions. Anderson Ranch engages, as well, and this year will host on July 31 Art and the Environment: Considering Climate Change,a panel part of its Critical Dialogue program. Panelists include Miranda Massie, the director of New York City’s Climate Museum, and internationally renowned artists Mary Mattingly and Alan Michelson. For more information on ArtWeek events, visit aspenartmuseum.org.
PUBLIC ART INITIATIVES
Aspen’s Pavement Art Project
The City of Aspen has partnered with the Aspen Ideas Festival to create a temporary street mural dedicated to increasing pedestrian safety and engaging the community in public art. Bordering the Dancing Fountain and the Wheeler Opera House, the pavement art will be installed at the intersection of South Mill Street and Hyman Avenue on the opening weekend of the Aspen Ideas Festival (June 24-26).
Local artist Chris Erickson, whose work is rooted in a sense of place, has designed the mural and will advise on the installation. On June 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., community members and Ideas Festival attendees are invited to help paint the street mural, under Erickson’s direction. The mural serves as a pilot project to the City’s Red Brick Center for the Arts’ first-ever Public Art Plan and was inspired by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative. A low-toxicity exterior paint will be used for the pavement art and a non-slip aggregate is to be applied. It’s to remain intact all summer and wear, appropriately, with time. For more information, visit redbrickaspen.com.
Yarn Bombing in Snowmass Town Park
Snowmass Town Park gets a colorful makeover this summer: It’s being yarn bombed. Yarn bombing is the act of wrapping colorful-knitted and crocheted pieces to objects and arbors in public spaces. Pioneered by Snowmass Tourism—in partnership with the Town of Snowmass Village Parks, Recreation & Trails and other outdoor advisories—suitable trees and stationary objects in the Town Park area were selected for yarn-bomb coverage. The project opened to approximately 50 local fiber artists in the Valley, who knitted their masterpieces this spring.
Yarn bombing installation sessions begin early June, and the colorful outdoor spectacle will remain in place throughout the summer. This community based, public art project is sure to elicit a whimsical experience for all. For more information, visit gosnowmass.com.
Carbondale Arts & the Creative District
Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the State Office of Economic Development and International Trade, designated Carbondale as a Creative District in 2016, making it one of five towns throughout rural Colorado that comprises the Colorado Creative Corridor. Managed by local nonprofit Carbondale Arts, the Town’s Creative District fuels artistic activity—from placemaking projects, like the mile-long Rio Grande ARTway and the Walls mural program, to spotlighting creatives in the Valley via platforms, such as the weekly KDNK radio podcast “Express Yourself,” and in its award-winning Launchpad art gallery and Carbondale Clay Center.
And with the District home to upward of 200 creative organizations, businesses, artisans and artists, there are so many ways to experience and engage in Carbondale’s public art scene. It’s a creative leader in the Valley—and in the state, for that matter. For information on summer art offerings and events, visit carbondalearts.com or follow @carbondalearts on Instagram.