While there’s no shortage of hiking and biking trails to explore in the area, Aspen-Snowmass — and indeed, the entire Roaring Fork Valley — is home to some of the most beautiful river stretches in the West. And there’s no better way to get to know them than with a paddle in hand on a white-water rafting trip. As always with any outdoor adventure, it’s best to know before you go.
All-Around Good Time: UPPER ROARING FORK
If you’re looking to dip your toes in the waters of a quintessential Colorado white-water rafting experience, search no further than the Upper Roaring Fork. It launches from Woody Creek and takes rafters through the idyllic Snowmass Canyon, offering class 3 rapids with names like Sledgehammer (excellent for bragging rights to your friends back home) with plenty of cruise time between. So whether you’re 8 or 80, a beginner or an old-school river rat, this half-day ride is a good one.
Family-Friendly Pick: SHOSHONE
When it comes to this stunning float through Glenwood Canyon, boasting towering red cliffs that rise upwards of 2,000 feet from the Colorado River, rafters will find Shoshone is all about going with the flow. The first leg of the trip — about half an hour or so — offers a burst of white water before calming down for a spectacular opportunity to soak in the sights as well as the river’s rhythms. Generally speaking, the minimum age for conquering Shoshone in its entirety is 7, but if you have younger tykes who may not be ready for such levels of adventure, no problem. Most rafting companies offer options to shuttle the kiddos to meet the boat a little farther down river, where they can safely join the party.
Thriller: SLAUGHTERHOUSE
If you’re visiting from, say, West Virginia and want to check out what Colorado has to offer in the way of adrenaline-inspiring rapids, you’ll feel right at home on Slaughterhouse. The put-in is only about five minutes outside of downtown Aspen, so this one gets points for convenience, too. The first rapid is aptly named: Entrance Exam is a class 4 technical section that hits only a few hundred yards into the 4.5-mile Roaring Fork River run (though most commercial trips stretch it out to 6 miles), so not much time to prepare. It remains a challenging channel throughout, but the crescendo is undoubtedly Slaughterhouse Falls, a 6-foot drop about a half mile into the trip. Needless to say, Slaughterhouse is not considered for the faint of heart or anyone younger than 15. It runs best through the earlier part of the season; if you’re reading this in July, check out Numbers on the Arkansas River, just over Independence Pass.