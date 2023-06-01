Three public golf courses worth a swing.
While the Roaring Fork Valley is littered with courses, only some are available to the public. Picking the right track to play is like picking the right mountain to ski on a powder day. Here is where you can and should tee it up this summer.
Aspen Golf Club
This award-winning golf course is just past (and at) the roundabout, open to the public and the locals’ preferred choice. The course is always in superb shape, and its design and upkeep complement the gorgeous views from every hole. From the tips, it can be a challenging track. Regardless of what tees you play from, the greens are easily the toughest (and most fun) in the Valley. The service, people and views never disappoint. It’s one of the nicest municipal courses you’ll ever play.
Locals tip: If you don’t have a foursome, ask to get paired up with some locals who can give you tips about the course and stories about Aspen along the way.
Price: $125-$200 Tee times: aspengolf.com, 970-429-1949
River Valley Ranch
A half-hour drive from Aspen, River Valley Ranch (RVR, to the locals) is well worth the trip. This course flirts with the Crystal River, with its rolling fairways and natural elements, trees and foliage. Look up from your lie on any hole and you’ll get an up-close view of the majestic Mount Sopris. RVR has more of a “mountain course” feel. Its size and layout is more traditional than the tighter Aspen Golf Club.
Local’s Tip: Agree to a breakfast ball before your drive on the first tee box. Your first shot is over a river with water on the right and onlookers from the clubhouse and restaurant. Focus.
Price: $59-$159 Tee times: rvrgolf.com, 970-963-3625
Ironbridge Golf Club
If you’re wanting to play multiple styles of courses but only have time for one, book your tee time at Ironbridge, which is like two to three courses in one. The front nine has a meadows or parkland feel while you remember how to swing your club. It behooves you to figure out your swing and fuel up at the turn because the back nine includes a climb up into the canyon, where you’ll play four of the best finishing holes in Colorado. The course is always in pristine condition, and the views will happily distract you from that double bogey (that we all know was actually a triple bogey).
Local’s Tip: This is a private/public club. If you can make friends with a member, use their club charge account. If you can’t find a member to befriend, try using “Underhill” and see if that works.
Price: $89-$189 Tee times: ironbridgclub.com, 970-384-0630
If you don’t mind getting in the car, many other courses are worth the drive. These three are the top picks from an Aspen golfer. For my taste, Aspen is too fun to spend all day golfing and the Aspen Golf Club gives me my fix time and time again. Swing hard and take chances.