From psychedelics to brain health and book talks, there’s plenty of stimulating discourse happening in Aspen all summer long. Ahead, a list featuring a few of the many think hubs and series to grow what you know.
EXPLORE BOOKSELLERS FREE EVENTS
Located in the Blue Victorian on Aspen’s Main Street, the quaint bookstore has stood for nearly 50 years and has become an intellectual gathering spot, where books, ideas and free-flowing conversation mingle among its stacked shelves. With free, open-to-the-public talks held weekly, Explore brings in local and visiting writers who keep the pages turning and our minds churning. Some program highlights include:
June 10: Swimming to Save the Water
Long-distance swimmer Matt Moseley’s new book, Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Water, takes us on his swims, down rivers and across lakes, passing along essential life lessons and showing us why water will be the defining issue of our times. Moseley will be in conversation with National Geographic’s Pete McBride and Aspen Mayor Torre.
June 17: Growing Up Aspen
Childhood Aspenites Andy Collen, Chris Pomeroy, Dean Jackson and Lo Semple together have written Growing Up Aspen: Adventures of the Unsupervised, a new book containing the inside scoop on Aspen in the '70s and '80s. Pre-Prada, Gucci and paparazzi—back when Aspen was like Mayberry in the mountains, but with John Denver, Nick DeWolf and Ted Bundy—their intimate recollections capture the essence of small-town living and the importance of community. Time travel back to the days when Denver played softball for Aspen State Teacher's College, and meet some of the characters behind the scenes of what once was Aspen.
June 21: The Value of Art
Former President of the Art Dealers Association of America Michael Findlay is an art dealer and author of The Value of Art and Seeing Slowly: Looking
at Modern Art, along with essays and art criticism published worldwide. Having made an early presence on the New York art scene—curating major gallery exhibitions with artists, including Robert Rauschenberg, Robert Indiana, Roy Lichtenstein, Jasper Johns and Ellsworth Kelly—Findlay became the head of the Impressionist and Modern Art Department at Christie’s and opened the Christie’s office in Shanghai in 1994.
July 4: Backpacking the Colorado Trail
In celebration of her 65th birthday, Jan Rastall backpacked the entire Colorado Trail and carried with her a sketchbook and art supplies. Taken with the birds, insects, wind and wildflowers, she put her sketches into a book: Living, Fully, the Colorado Trail. Rastall comes to talk about her adventure; a portion of her book sales will go to the Colorado Trail Foundation.
July 7: A Woman’s Faith Guides Her out of the Sahara Desert
Kristina Hurrell is a former Dior model and the founder of SpaFari. Her book, Captivated: An Adventure in Faith, begins when a Bedouin Sheikh invites her to photograph his tribe. As they journey deep into the Sahara Desert, her daring exploration of Bedouin anthropology shifts to traumatic encounters of adversity and danger. Hurrell resolves to attempt a harrowing escape on her camel and prays for God’s voice in the wilderness.
Aug. 27: Social Change Activism by one of its Early Leaders
Ken Grossinger is the director of the Impact Philanthropy and Donor Advising Division at Democracy Partners Media, which provides strategies and publicity for progressive political organizations and issues. His book, Art Works: How Organizers and Artists Are Creating a Better World Together, chronicles his efforts moving the ball forward on social change, drawing from historical and present-day examples—including Black Lives Matter, Standing Rock, the Hip Hop Caucus, the Legacy Museum and the Art for Justice Fund.
All events start at 4:30 p.m. and are subject to change. For the full summer calendar, visit explorebooksellers.com. 221 E. Main St.
Healthy Brain, Healthy Life: Here House Program Series
This series will cover the role of spirituality, connection, nutrition and lifestyle on the functioning of our brains, lives and society. A deep dive into brain health, the program is an opportunity to learn from and work with experts in the field.
Events will be held from 6-8 p.m. on select Tuesdays (June 6, July 11, Aug. 1 and Sept. 5) at Here House. Plus, on Wednesday, June 14, there will be an additional “Brain Mapping” event with neuropsychologist Dr. Jennifer Jones and former professional athlete Jake Pates. Facilitators and topics throughout the series include:
• Dr. Emily Jacobs, associate professor in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at UC Santa Barbara, on sex hormones as neuromodulators of learning and memory and research to deepen our understanding of hormone action and plasticity in the brain.
• Ashley Grimmel, founder of Grimmel Biometrics, on brain levers (behaviors, diet and mindset).
• Brittany Buffalino, certified Diplomate of Oriental Medicine, licensed Acupuncturist, Chinese Herbalist and founder of Aspen Elevated Health, on Eastern medicine’s approach to brain and body well-being.
• Dr. Jennifer Jones, neuropsychologist and best-selling author, on brain mapping in mental-health treatment and psychedelic-assisted therapies.
• Jake Pates, Olympian snowboarder and founder of Happy Healthy Brain Foundation and Baseline Neuro, on brain mapping.
• Patricia Henry, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and director of Optimal Longevity, on understanding and preventing dementia, Alzheimer’s and age-related cognitive decline.
There will be a cash bar and small plates available at each event. For more information and tickets,visit herehouse.club. 614 E. Cooper Ave.
Psychedelic Summer Series
Colorado’s recent passage of the Natural Medicine Health Act represents a shift in public perception regarding psychedelics. Advocates and organizations in the Aspen community have come together to put on an event series this summer that aims to educate and promote candid conversations around the science, experiences and safe usage of plant-based medicines and their integration into modern culture.
Co-produced by the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, Healing Advocacy Fund, Aspen Public Radio and Here House, the Psychedelic Summer events will be held at a few different venues in town, with the “Deep Dive” portion of the series taking place at Here House in June and July. Some event highlights include:
June 1: Screening at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre
Psychedelia: The History and Science of Mystical Experience (2021) is an hour-long documentary that chronicles the origins and resurgence of psychedelic research and explores the life-altering effects of these compounds in the therapeutic setting and world at-large. aspenfilm.org
June 2: Aspen Psychedelic Symposium at the Wheeler Opera House
The inaugural event, commencing from noon to 7 p.m., brings researchers, doctors and other leaders in the field to touch on the tradition, science and advocacy behind integrating these medicines into modern culture. Panel topics surround mental health and neuroscience breakthroughs, ceremonial use and what’s ahead. A ticket is $28 for the full day. aspenshowtix.com
June 9 & 13: Healing through Expanded, Non-ordinary States of Consciousness (Here House Deep Dive)
In two sessions, experience how to access non-ordinary states of consciousness and the deep psyche without psychedelics. June 9th will be a holotropic breathwork and sound-bath event; June 13th will be a guided cacao ceremony, breathwork and movement ritual.
June 27: What to Expect in Ceremony (Here House Deep Dive)
Join facilitators who’ve been leading legal psilocybin (mushroom) services for years in the Netherlands in a discussion about what to expect in a ceremony, how to determine if psychedelics are right for you and how to choose a facilitator.
July 27: Martha Hammel on Safety, Misuse & Overuse (Here House Deep Dive)
Psychedelics are big medicine; when things go wrong, they go wrong in a big way. It’s important to be prepared and know how to get help. Learn how to spot misuse and overuse in the community and how to get help when needed.
Other event topics part of the Here House Deep Dive series include: cactus, ayahuasca, iboga, MDMA and ketamine. There will be a Psychedelic Citizens Training workshop the last weekend of July.
For more information, ticketing and the full series event lineup, visit herehouse.club.