This summer, Theatre Aspen celebrates its 40th anniversary. The Theatre also commemorates 25 years of its Education Program and its Apprentice Program’s 10th season.
Across four decades, Theatre Aspen has produced over 150 productions and garnered numerous awards. The organization continues to face outward, reaching milestones in its youth and education efforts. It piloted at the start of the 2022-23 school year a new partnership with the Aspen School District, through which the Theatre Aspen Education team implemented theater-course instruction into the classroom for grades 5-12 and will continue to steer the performing arts curriculum for the District in years to come.
Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein says that a community is partially defined by how it does in regard to the arts. “And Theatre Aspen has grown from a small idea that Kent Reed, our founder, had into a strong arts organization that is being productive in as many ways as it can think of and has hopes beyond that to expand,” Bernstein says.
In its early years, the theater company underwent name changes and moving performance venues. But the show always went on. In 1985, Mr. Reed, a visionary, sought out a small plot of land down by what is now the Rio Grande Trail (the site was then just a field used by the City of Aspen as a snow dump). That summer, Reed got permission to put up a yellow-and-white striped circus tent there which housed his live shows. Every summer onward, Reed’s tent would rise, theater would thrive, and then it’d come down at the season’s end.
Reed left Aspen for Chicago in 1989 to pursue his own acting career (he’d return in 2005 and launch another theater company, called the Hudson Reed Ensemble, which he still runs to this day). What Mr. Reed birthed in Aspen was a new kind of theatergoing experience—live storytelling in a tent near the river between the Rockies.
Bernstein, who hails from the bustling New York City Broadway scene, can attest. “I think that any performing art, and particularly live theater, is one of the most important experiences that we, as humans, can participate in,” Bernstein says. “And I mean, that's been true for over thousands of years—from the storytelling around a campfire to a big, whiz-bang extravaganza.”
Theatre Aspen today brings Broadway talent and full-blown productions to its Hurst Theatre Tent on the Rio Grande. At its roots is a raw storytelling experience—it’s tangible in a setting like Aspen. And in celebrating 40 years this summer, the Theatre invites you to feel its pulse.
40th SEASON LINEUP
Mainstage Productions:
June 22-July 8
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
July 14-29
Doubt: A Parable
Aug. 4-26
Rent
Sept. 7-14
4th Annual Solo Flights Festival
Special Events:
JULY 2, AUG. 6 & 13
Summer Cabaret Series at Hotel Jerome
July 9 & 10
Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School’s co-production of Terrence McNally’s Master Class
July 30
Ruby Anniversary Summer Gala
Sept. 6
Anniversary Cabaret
Sept. 10 & 11
Special performance of Anne Nelson’s The Guys
Season ticket information can be accessed via theatreaspen.org or by calling 970-300-4474.