The long-awaited Basalt River Park, a hop and a skip from downtown, will be completed this summer after a couple years of construction. The Park, at the intersection of Two Rivers Road and Midland Avenue, has a great lawn where people can hang out and enjoy their day in the sun, with water misters to cool them off and a path along the Roaring Fork River featuring numerous benches, boulders and steps. Once a bandshell is constructed at the edge of the great lawn, expected sometime in July, River Park will host some of the free Wednesday-night concerts.
A few blocks upstream, Pitkin County is putting the finishing touches on a slightly more rustic Whitewater Park, but there is a lot to enjoy there without getting your feet wet. Terraces of rock on the north bank are great for hanging out and watching kayakers and rafters negotiate the wave features. An elevated boardwalk connects the Basalt Whitewater Park viewing area with a boat launch upstream, providing a short stroll through the woods.
A five-minute drive Downvalley, in El Jebel, Crown Mountain Park offers something for everyone. Organized activities—like baseball, soccer and lacrosse—commence throughout the summer on the Park’s vast fields, and there are paved and dirt hiking paths—a dog walker’s delight. Crown Mountain is also the ideal picnic-going spot.
For those seeking a tough hike, opportunities abound on Basalt’s doorstep. Arbaney Kittle Trail is always a good one to get the blood flowing. It’s about 1.75 miles from the trailhead in the Holland Hills area to the Fryingpan Overlook, where most take in the views then turn back. Though, Arbaney Kittle continues from there—spanning a full 17.5-mile out-and-back hike—for the more adventurous.
A similar trail up Light Hill, behind Basalt High School, relieves the pressure on Arbaney Kittle and rewards hikers with great views of the Roaring Fork Valley during the ascent and of Mount Sopris when topping out. For an educational outing, visit Rock Bottom Ranch, a 113-acre educational ranch and wildlife preserve situated between the Roaring Fork River and Crown Mountain. The Ranch welcomes visitors on self-guided tours to see the livestock and sustainable farming practices throughout the summer months.
For road bikers and e-bikers, Basalt’s trails and side roads provide ample opportunities to see the countryside while getting in a workout. There are numerous connections to the Rio Grande Trail, the route that runs the spine of the Valley and connects Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Frying Pan Road provides a classic ride that combines stunning scenery with a steady climb. The climb steepens when you reach the iconic Ruedi Reservoir, a 1,000-acre reservoir located about 15 miles upstream of Basalt. The high-elevation body of water is popular for camping, boating, water recreation and relaxation in the summer months.
There are plenty of places to wet your whistle in the Basalt area, too. In the Willits Town Center, Capitol Creek Brewery offers a constantly revolving lineup of beers to go with lunch and dinner. In downtown Basalt, The Tipsy Trout is a little slice of heaven on a deck overlooking the Fryingpan River. And over on Midland Avenue, Brick Pony Pub is the place to enjoy 20-ounce frozen schooners of beer for five bucks, plus all the comfort food you can eat.
Basalt has a thriving arts and culture scene anchored by The Art Base downtown and The Arts Campus At Willits, known as TACAW—a performing arts center featuring everything from live concerts and plays to stand-up comedy and readings.
HEADS UP: Visitors and residents will face some challenges accessing Midland Avenue, Basalt’s primary street downtown, this summer, but town government officials are trying to make a major overhaul of the streetscape as pain-free as possible. The town plans to work through the summer on a project that will replace aging infrastructure, improve the pedestrian experience and spruce up the appearance of Midland Avenue. Pedestrian access to the restaurants and shops will be maintained throughout the summer. Traffic flow will be restricted to one lane at times and parking downtown will be limited. The upgrade to Midland Spur will be completed in the first phase of the project, ensuring that the Sunday Market will continue to pull people downtown.
HAPPY HIKING
Arbaney Kittle Trail
This steep, 1.75-mile hike leads to extraordinary views of the Fryingpan Valley. The dog-friendly trail can be crowded at times but provides ample space for hikers to pass. The trail continues a full 17.5 miles from the overlook for those with enough energy.
Light Hill Trail
This newer trail starts directly behind Basalt High School and takes some of the pressure off Arbaney Kittle. It’s not quite as steep as Arbaney but provides stunning views while paralleling the Roaring Fork Valley floor on the lower half, a nice stroll through pinion and juniper forest in the middle and a great overlook of Sopris Creek Valley and Mount Sopris from the summit.