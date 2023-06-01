What is Carbondale like in the summer? It’s sunny mornings and rainy afternoons. It’s the smell of sunscreen dripping down your shoulders after you run through the sprinklers. It’s play, adventure and for some of us, home.
Carbondale has things going on all summer long. The most well-known event is the three-day extravaganza that is the Carbondale Mountain Fair. This year will be the 52nd annual Mountain Fair in Sopris Park, July 28-30. Although it has grown in recent years to expand outside of the park and down Main Street, you’ll still find the same art vendors, food trucks and longtime Mountain Fair devotees. The Fair also includes contests, a silent auction, jam tents, a kids’ oasis and a full lineup of free live music on the main stage. This isn’t the kind of fair you camp at, but the weekend will leave you exhausted and happy just the same.
Carbondale also continues its First Friday celebrations, a family friendly event that takes place in the heart of the Creative District on the first Friday of each month. Businesses along Main Street stay open late and downtown transforms into a pedestrian zone. Local organizations set up booths that offer snacks or activities, and live music and entertainment fill the streets. Head downtown around 5 p.m. and take a walk around. Restaurants will fill up fast, but you’ll have your pick of sit-down dining and grab-and-go establishments.
There’s nothing like a slice of pizza from Peppino's—summer or winter, rain or shine. You’ll dream about those slices. Another go-to spot is White House Pizza. The restaurant was remodeled a few years ago to provide more indoor dining downstairs, but it still feels like a home, and the regular local crowd is always there. For first-timers, I recommend ordering the famous Spinart Dip appetizer, a classic pizza and the Hot Chocolate Chipper for dessert (you may be full, but you won’t regret it). These days, I’ve come to appreciate White House’s extensive selection of beers and cocktails just as much as its food. Do you like craft beer? Do you like fruity cocktails? How about mocktails (the Strawberry Cucumberade is the perfect summer refresher) no matter, you’ll enjoy White House.
When it comes to the arts, Carbondale thrives. The Town is one of the few designated Creative Districts in rural Colorado, managed by Carbondale Arts, and is home to more than 200 creative organizations, businesses, artists and artisans. It’s well worth a visit to The Launchpad gallery, the Carbondale Clay Center and the Powers Art Center. In the heart of town sits Thunder River Theatre Co., which brings improv shows, mainstage productions and more events to its stage throughout the year.
There are two classic hikes in Carbondale that are must-dos, but remember, it can get hot in the summer so plan your trips in accordance with the weather. Mushroom Rock is just north of town on Highway 82. The hike is steep; don’t do it on a day that’s too hot or too muddy, and take lots of water. For mountain bikers, this is a playground for anyone looking to practice their turns on dirt terrain (hikers, look uphill before you cross a bike trail). The trail is kid-friendly, and dogs are allowed on a leash.
Mount Sopris to the south of town up Prince Creek Road is also a favorite, good for day hikes and overnight backpacking trips. Don’t try to take your little Honda Sedan up to the trailhead though—you’ll need a car with four-wheel-drive that can make it over rocks and streams. It’s about a 3-mile hike to Thomas Lakes. If you want to try for the summit, plan to camp overnight and push for the peaks early the next morning, as in before dawn. Dogs are also allowed here on a leash, but be careful about asking your four-legged friends to join you at the summit. The summit is about another 4 miles past the lakes, and getting there involves a good amount of boulder-scrambling.
For a more family friendly hike, the Lorax Trail is good for a stroll on a summer evening. Head west from Main Street past the Colorado Rocky Mountain School campus and travel on Thompson Creek Road for 3.2 miles. Take a left turn on the dirt road to the trailhead parking area. The Lorax Trail is also biker-friendly.
