Glenwood Springs’ unique offerings from its up-valley alternatives stem from its namesake and its proclivity for weather a few ticks warmer. The gateway to the rest of the state from the Roaring Fork Valley and vice versa comes with some of those closer-to-home comforts for visitors, like known-name retail changes and quick fast food. But that isn’t to say it’s just a rest stop for those headed up to Aspen or out to Denver or Grand Junction.
Any conversation about the town has to begin with its hot springs: Glenwood Springs is home to both the largest geothermal pool in the world, at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, and the more private and scenic Iron Mountain Hot Springs, which overlooks the Colorado River, more or less right of Interstate 70.
The water play doesn’t end there, with immediate tubing access down the Roaring Fork River to the confluence with the Colorado at Two Rivers Park or the numerous rafting companies—Defiance Rafting, Glenwood Adventure Company and others—for a more dedicated experience. There’s also guided fly fishing and kayaking to get out on the water in the rivers at Two Rivers, Veltus and Glenwood Whitewater parks. An alternative is the Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves, underground caverns acting as saunas with mineral-rich steam. The caves are just down the road from the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool.
Getting up the hills is just as accessible, with the Red Mountain Trail (renamed the Jeanne Golay Trail after a local road-bike racer) taking hikers and bicyclists up Red Mountain for panoramic views of the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers, Mount Sopris and the Elk Range beyond. The trail can stretch up to 7 miles, depending on how visitors want to use it, and climbs roughly 1,600 feet in about 3 miles.
For a gentler hiking experience, head to the corner of Bennett Avenue and 12th Street on the east side of town, where you’ll find the Doc Holliday’s Grave Trailhead. Spanning .7 miles round trip, the moderate hike gains a little over 200 feet and takes hikers up to the historic Linwood Cemetery, where the legendary Wild-West bandit is buried—though no one knows exactly where.
Outside of town in the heart of Glenwood Canyon, the famous Hanging Lake Trail reopened last June with a temporary path, following extensive mudslides and flood damage. White River National Forest is exploring options for more extensive repairs and renovations, but it’s still a great trek up to one of the most scenic spots in the state of Colorado.
History buffs can also visit the Frontier Historical Museum in downtown Glenwood Springs to see old photos and relics of the town’s time as a railway hub.
The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park delivers the northern perspective of the Valley from its perch above town and is accessible by gondola. The amusement park offers everything from alpine coaster rides and canyon swings to cave tours of the historic Fairy Cave and King’s Row, hidden inside of Iron Mountain.
The weekend of June 16-18 is the annual Strawberry Days Festival, which is considered one of the oldest, continuously held civic celebrations west of the Mississippi, according to the City of Glenwood Springs. Originally started to promote the harvests of local fruit farmers, this year’s 126th edition has grown to include an old-fashioned parade, arts-and-crafts show, food vendors, live music and other entertainment.
Food wise, those hankering for Mexican style will find themselves satisfied with Tequilas and Frida, both located just outside the downtown core. Downtown, Springs and Doc Holliday’s, side-by-side just off the Grand Avenue Bridge, offer the closest thing to a dive bar experience and carry your favorite common beers on tap. Those looking for something more artisan will like Casey Brewing, just across the pavilion, or Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub around the corner, both offering their own craft brewed drinks.
HAPPY HIKING
Doc Holliday’s Grave Trail
This quick, .7-mile trip up to Linwood Cemetery is an easy-moderate climb to a hillside overlooking the Town of Glenwood Springs. The trailhead can be found on the corner of Bennett Avenue and 12th Street and is a hike well-worth doing during your stay in Glenwood Springs or the greater Valley.
Hanging Lake Trail
A Colorado treasure, the Hanging Lake Trail is a 1.2-mile rigorous but rewarding ascent up to a National Natural Landmark—a travertine lake formed by a geological fault causing the lake bed to drop away from the valley floor above. Located in the heart of Glenwood Canyon, the trail consists of multiple switchbacks up steep terrain. To get to Hanging Lake requires a permit ($12 per hiker), which may be reserved now through the beginning of September.