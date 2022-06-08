If you’ve never danced freely next to a roaring fire with a small group of strangers led by Nicole Lindstrom, you may not have experienced the infinite possibilities of the human spirit. Once it’s uncaged in an uncomfortable but intimate (and sober) setting, the moment is piercing. From writing exercises to meditative breathwork and this free-dance movement, often followed by a sound bath, Lindstrom’s practice provides release and realization — opening a pure path to consciousness.
“A lot of what I do is in the realm of introspection — getting to know who you are, why you are experiencing what you’re experiencing and how to consciously shift into where you’re trying to go, who you want to be,” Lindstrom says. “And a lot of what I’m trying to do is empower people to realize the power that they have to create the life that they want.”
Since embarking on her first yoga training program at 22 years old, Lindstrom has undergone over hundreds of training hours from cacao journey work in Guatemala to kundalini in Bali. With a masters in spiritual psychology and experience teaching both meditative and the more-physical, westernized styles of yoga in studios all throughout the Valley, Lindstrom now guides people to consciousness through her online and in-person workshops, cacao ceremonies and retreats led locally and internationally.
Rather than a yoga retreat, Lindstrom describes her work as “an exploration of different things.” Primarily found via word of mouth, she runs private and group spiritual sessions in spots throughout the Valley, from Beyul Retreat up behind Ruedi Reservoir to the Hope Barn in Carbondale to her own residence tucked up in the mountains of Snowmass. She’ll continue these endeavors this summer, adding hikes, outdoor arts and writing prompts and weekend-long
workshops into the mix of her versatile techniques.
“There’s so many offerings living here or being here — any given night of the week, there’s so many different options of ways you can connect with your friends or things you can do,” Lindstrom says. “And so, I want to create more sacred space, or time to be more intimate and vulnerable with community members.”
Like many local Aspenites, Lindstrom moved to the Valley on a whim and remains seven years later. Through writing and producing events for Wanderlust Festival, she found herself working at the reputable summer yoga festival when it came to Snowmass, and it was then when Lindstrom met founder of Lead with Love Gina Murdock. In two short weeks, Lindstrom moved from Brooklyn to the Roaring Fork Valley to work with Murdock at the Aspen-based nonprofit. For three years, Lindstrom helped run global retreats and community events geared toward bridging the gap between business and more-spiritual consciousness, such as the Lead with Love Summit workshops at the Aspen Institute, until the pandemic hit and Lindstrom turned inward to her own practices.
Lindstrom says her work is about tapping in and connecting with your spirit — “having the space to activate within yourself.”
“What I love about this practice is that I just guide it, but the brilliance and the knowing and the truth, it’s all your own; it’s already there; you already have it. So, it’s really just tapping into your own source versus having an external source tell you, ‘this is the way’ or ‘this is not the way,’” Lindstrom says. “It’s all self-led — everything you’re going to gain from it is what you’re going to come to through yourself.”