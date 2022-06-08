Aspen Institute ignites the cultural renaissance that made town an international destination.
Elizabeth Paepcke first came to Aspen in 1939 on an impromptu ski trip with friends. She skinned up the mountain’s untouched peaks and walked the empty streets of a town still sleeping in the dust of the silver mining bust. People had fled the Valley, and nothing had been changed: Old, Victorian houses full of abandoned furniture — walls standing but roofs leaking. Aspen was a ghost town. It was in “shambles,” but the skiing was “wonderful.” And to Elizabeth Paepcke, “this country was gorgeous.”
One could say Elizabeth’s 1939 experience is the prologue to the story of Aspen’s renaissance and the Institute that continues to write its pages. Her husband Walter Paepcke was a Chicago industrialist and a man of vision — and she led him to his biggest vision of all. In the spring of 1945, Elizabeth brought Walter to see the intriguing, little town for himself, and the Aspen Idea was born.
“He had the idea of creating here, in this lovely valley, this beautiful small village, which had slept from the time of the fall of the silver dollar to slumber-like Sleeping Beauty,” Elizabeth recalls in an interview captured by local filmmaker Greg Poschman. “And it didn't wake up until Walter came.”
It was in that quiet hum that Walter became enthralled with the area’s natural beauty. Inspired, he envisioned a once-desolate Aspen as a place “for man’s complete life,” a community that can profit by physical recreation with facilities at-hand for engaging arts, cul-ture and intellect.
In came the characters that would usher Aspen’s revival. Through their network of intellects, the Paepckes brought on Bauhaus artist and designer Herbert Bayer to rebuild the decayed Victorians and historic sites such as the Hotel Jerome and Wheeler Opera House. Philosophers Robert Hutchins and Mortimer Adler helped plan the 1949 “Goethe Bicentennial Convocation and Music Festival” — a 20-day cultural gathering to honor German poet and philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.
Held in an amphitheater tent in a meadow a couple miles from downtown Aspen, the event attracted 2,000 people. In post-World War II times, the 1949 festival was a global celebration of humanism and unity. And it put Aspen back on the map, for pursuits far richer than silver.
That same year, the Paepckes founded what is now the Aspen Institute. The Aspen Music Festival and School and the International Design Conference followed suit, along with seminars like Great Books and the Executive Seminar. Today, the Aspen Institute is an international nonprofit driving dialogue and change across continents and communities. With 15 locations worldwide, the nonpartisan organization provides the space for leaders and thinkers to share and exchange ideas that address global issues.
Tucked back in Aspen's historic West End, the cultural center and resort spans 40 acres beside the Roaring Fork River. Wandering its grounds today, you can feel the roots of Aspen’s renaissance — from Walter’s vision to Elizabeth’s love for a place.
The Aspen Institute-Aspen Meadows Campus, 1000 N. Third St., Aspen. @aspeninstitute on Instagram.
Summer 2022 Institute Roundup
Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies: Herbert Bayer: An Introduction
Inaugural exhibit expected to run June-December
The new museum enters its first summer, spearheading education, history and art around the man who built the Institute into being. Bauhaus artist Herbert Bayer was brought to Aspen by the Paepckes to build what is now the Aspen Institute. The Bayer Center’s opening show is a retrospective deep-dive into the artist’s life and works, as well as his influence on Aspen. For mus-eum visiting hours and details, visit aspeninstitute.org.
Aspen Ideas Festival
June 25-July 1
Ideas Fest returns to all in-person programming with lectures, debates, interviews and panel discussions taking place at the Aspen Meadows campus. With more than 300 speakers, this year’s festival is built around six themes: heat, power, connection, trust, money and beauty. Aspen Ideas Health will also be held in-person at the Institute prior to Ideas Fest from June 22-25. For more information and the speaker lineup, visit aspenideas.org.
Plato’s Restaurant
Open 7 days a week 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Located in the rooftop venue of the Walter Isaacson Center, Plato’s is a culinary gem. Its seasonally crafted menu highlights fresh local ingredients, and the serene ambiance is hard to beat, with indoor-outdoor seating and all-around views. Whether staying at the Meadows Resort or elsewhere in town, Plato’s is off the beaten path and a dining experience unmatched. For inquiries and reservations, call 970-544-7824 or visit platosaspen.com.
Aspen Summer Words Writers Conference and Literary Festival
June 19-June 24
Aspen Words, the nonprofit literary program of the Institute, hosts a prestigious six-day writing workshop each summer in Aspen, bringing agents, editors and renowned writers across genres to work with accepted participants. The festival week features public panels and craft talks held at the Institute Meadows campus and around town. The annual Book Ball benefit dinner will take place at the Hotel Jerome on June 21. Look out for this year’s special guest speaker and ticketing at aspenwords.org.
Aspen Music Festival and School
June 30-Aug. 21
Founded alongside the Institute in 1949, the Aspen Music Festival and School has grown into a nationally acclaimed festival, bringing around 600 music students from all over the world to Aspen each summer for professional training and performance experience. During the eight-week season, the School cultivates more than 400 classical music events. From free recitals and seminars to ticketed orchestras, concerts occur daily — many open to the public. Plan an afternoon picnic outside the Benedict Music Tent or an evening at Harris Concert Hall — both Institute facilities hold symphonies all summer. For the schedule and ticket information, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.
Aspen Community Programs
Array of programming throughout the summer
This longstanding Institute program curates accessible, affordable events from its summer speaker series — categorized into Hurst, McCloskey and Murdock Mind, Body, Spirit — to hosting weekly campus tours. The speaker event lineup includes NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, former White House Communications Director David Gergen, psychologist and New York Times bestselling Author Dr. Lisa Miller and more. Tickets are $30 and go on sale two weeks prior to the event date. For more information, visit aspeninstitute.org.