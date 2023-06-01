The Aspen Institute hosts one of the most prominent think-tank gatherings at its founding campus in Aspen each summer, but many don’t realize to what extent nor how to partake for less than a grand.
When it comes to human beings and thought, the Aspen Ideas Festival is an event incomparable to any other in the world. There’s the Davos World Economic Forum; there’s the TED Conferences, but there’s nothing quite like the buttoned-up intellects engaging in the ambiance of Aspen.
“When these people get to Aspen, and they kind of take off their jackets and experience the scenery… it’s just a low-key environment for them to let their guards down and really interact,” says Alex de L’Arbre, associate director of Aspen Ideas Festival. The interactivity fostered between speakers and attendees at the Festival, both naturally and via its seminar settings, is notable and as all-consuming as one wishes, de L’Arbre says. Discussions and networking happen while sitting in a field on the Institute’s Aspen Meadows campus, doing a morning yoga class or grabbing a coffee. It’s the welcoming atmosphere that makes Aspen Ideas—an open-to-the-public, ticketed event—unique from other global, think-tank gatherings.
The inaugural Aspen Ideas Festival took place in 2005 and attracted speakers, like former President Bill Clinton, Gen. Colin Powell, Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison, Dr. Jane Goodall and Amazon.com Founder Jeff Bezos. By its 10th anniversary, the Festival had gotten so big that in 2014, it split into two festivals and Aspen Ideas Health began. Comprising three segments—Aspen Ideas: Health (June 21-24), Festival 1 (June 24-27) and Festival 2 (June 27-30)—this year’s Ideas Fest brings panels, discussions and even more hands-on workshops than previous years to venues throughout the Aspen
Meadows campus.
The Festival also hosts around 35 sessions that are public-ticketed events for those without a full pass to still have opportunities to engage. Some of the public events—priced at $15 or $30 per session—are taking place in town this year at the Hotel Jerome and the Wheeler Opera House Lobby. Others are held at the Aspen Meadows Paepcke Auditorium and Doerr-Hosier Center. There’s also a free livestream option for people to tune in virtually to some of the Festival’s major content if they’re not able to afford any type of ticket or attend Aspen Ideas in person.
Organized by the Aspen Institute in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group, Ideas Fest is structured around eight program tracks, which guide the event and speaker lineup and are focused on themes that speak to this moment in history. Conversations often involve a moderator who’s comfortable asking “the hard questions” and keeping the topic framed in neutrality, de L’Arbre says.
“One of our priorities with the Ideas Festival, and the Institute in general, is to be very bipartisan," she says. "In all of our sessions, we hope to have representation across the aisle, so there’s always kind of an opposing viewpoint; it’s not like a debate format, but we’re just very focused on making sure all voices are heard.”
At the Festival’s heart—and at the Aspen Institute’s 1949 inception—is driving open dialogue in the hopes of excelling one’s own humanity and of reaching solutions to the world’s most pressing issues. The Aspen Ideas Festival, in its 19th year, is a living and breathing manifestation of what the modern Aspen was founded on.
BREAKING DOWN THE 2023 IDEAS FEST
FESTIVAL DATES
Aspen Ideas: Health, June 21-24
Festivals 1 & 2, June 24-30
The Scaffolding Program Tracks:
Established each year around timely and critical topics, program tracks are guardrails for the Festival’s content development. This year’s program tracks are:
• We the People
• The Edge of Intelligence
• Age of Uncertainty:Imagining a New World Order
• Life Well Lived
• Driving the Economy Forward
• Powering the Future
• The Mind
• Viewpoints
Accessing Ideas:
Attendees can register for only Festival 1 or Festival 2 (not both) and can register for the Aspen Ideas: Health segment in conjunction with either. This year’s ticketing includes:
• The Patron Pass at $13,000 includes 10-day Festival access, early seating at key sessions, reserved parking on campus and special event invitations. New Patron benefits this year include “Bring a Friend Festival Passes,” selections to intimate roundtable discussions and dedicated concierge to help with planning and event RSVPs.
• Special Rates: The Aspen Institute offers different discounted pass options for Society of Fellows members, anyone under 40 years of age and all students. Every year, the Festival also hosts a group of students and educators from the Bezos Scholarship Program.
• The Festival is hosting approximately 35 sessions that are Public Ticket events. Catered to locals and priced at $15 or $30 per session, public events are put on in town at the Hotel Jerome and the Wheeler Lobby, as well as on the Aspen Meadows campus. Public-event tickets will be available to purchase starting June 15 at aspenshowtix.com.
• Livestream: Since accommodating a virtual platform during the pandemic in 2020, the Festival has continued its livestream option to ensure accessibility.
To access some of this year’s Festival events online (for free), registration is required through the Aspen Ideas website.
Sneaking a Peek at the Speaker Lineup:
Of the hundreds of speakers joining this year’s Ideas Fest, here’s a small glimpse to get your brain going:
• Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on his 50 years at the forefront of the U.S. public health response to HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other outbreaks.
• Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, on corporate responsibility and the business of saving our home planet .
• Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Futures and former CEO of Google, and Daniel Huttenlocher, dean of the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, expanding on the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence as discussed in their book, The Age of AI.
• Kelly Corrigan, host of the NPR show Kelly Corrigan Wonders and the PBS show Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan, on finding our shared humanity through conversation.
• Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator and author Thomas Friedman reflecting on how writing helps us make sense of the world.
• Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) on working across the aisle.
• Lisa Jackson, VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple, discussing how to manufacture consumer products with planet and purpose in mind.
For more information on the Festival and this year’s speaker lineup, visit aspenideas.org.