Thursday Night Music, June 10 - Aug. 26: Snowmass features free live music every Thursday this summer in the Village. Times and additional details TBA. “Snowmass Tourism is committed to providing free music every Thursday in Snowmass,” says Abello. “Music is a great example of how we have been able to ‘shift’ to continue the live music scene for which we are renowned. The big open question is about the Fanny Hill stage; we hope to finalize that decision after the summer event guidance is issued by the State.”
Fridays on the Mall, June 11 - Aug. 27: Kick off the weekend on the Snowmass Mall from 5 to 8 p.m. with music on the Tower Stage and on the slopes by Venga Venga, extended business hours at shops and retailers, local artisans, food and drink specials, kids entertainment and more. Enjoy free s’mores from the iconic Snowmass S’mores cart.
ACES Guided Hikes, June19 - Sept. 26: Join a naturalist from Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) for a free, guided hike amongst the flowers and fields of Snowmass. Guests can choose to join the Wildflower Walk, which takes place daily at 10 a.m. on the Nature Trail, or the Ice Age Discovery Hike at 1 p.m. daily on the Discovery Trail.
Snowmass Rodeo, June 23 - Aug. 18: This long-standing Western tradition is a Snowmass summer staple, complete with music, cowboys and cowgirls, horses, livestock and family fun. The Snowmass Rodeo takes place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., rain or shine.
Snowmass Art Festival, June 26 - 27: Entry to the festival is free, while artwork is individually priced. Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. www.coloradoevents.org/copy-of-snowmass-art-festival-aspen
Movies Under the Stars, July 24 - Aug. 28: Movies Under the Stars, presented in partnership with Aspen Film and Adventure Entertainment, continues the dusk movie tradition in Snowmass Base Village on most Saturday evenings in July and August.
Snowmass Artisan Market, July 2 - Aug. 27: Snowmass Base Village hosts its Artisan and Farmers’ Market on Friday nights this summer from 4 to 7 p.m.
Fourth of July Community Celebration, July 4: Celebrate the Fourth of July evening in Snowmass with live music, sweet treats and free glow-in-the-dark goodies.
Flynn Creek Circus, Aug. 20-22: The Flynn Creek Circus is an all-human circus featuring contortionists, aerialists, jugglers, comedians, parkour acrobats and more. New for summer 2021, guests can sit at individual tables with their friends and family, times TBA.
JAS Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, Sept. 3-5: 2021 acts include Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon, Maren Morris, and special guests to be announced.
Snowmass Balloon Festival, Sept. 10-12: The long-standing Rocky Mountain tradition features three days of 30-plus festive balloons launching into the air from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and a night glow on Friday evening.
Snowmass Wine Festival – September 18: Returning for its 19th year, the festival features 20 tables of light food from local providers and 35 tables of wine vendors under the tent at Snowmass Town Park. Tickets are $85/person (early bird).
