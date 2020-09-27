Occupation: Plumbing and heating contractor
Political experience: Board of Appeals, 33 years; Snowmass Village Planning Commission member and chair, four years; town council elected official since 2015 (13 months initially, then a four-year term).
Years in Snowmass Village: First arrived in 1973 for three years then moved to Aspen then back in Snowmass Village from 1989 until the present.
Aspen Daily News: What is the most important issue currently facing Snowmass Village?
Tom Goode: At this time we are facing many new proposals from the many potential developers that recognize the opportunities here in Snowmass Village. These developers are waiting in the wings to present their proposals and deciding how the community will react to their ideas and proposals will be a major factor in my decision making. Community comment and input will play a vital role in final decisions made by town council.
ADN: What are your ideas on reducing the town’s budget if sales tax revenues drop this winter because of COVID-19?
TG: These are very difficult times globally that have affected everyone as it has done in Snowmass Village. Our great elected officials in the past had the foresight to plan and prepare for such a challenging time by putting a reserve in place. During times such as a pandemic that has affected Snowmass Village, we can rely on these reserve funds if need be. I will make sure that this reserve fund will always be maintained and will work with council to do so.
ADN: How much new workforce housing would you support in Snowmass? Less than 100 new units? 100-200? More than 200? Where in the village do you suggest this housing to be located?
TG: New workforce housing will be essential for Snowmass Village. We all know Highway 82 is already overloaded and must be taken into consideration for planning for our employees that commute long distances. We will need to determine the future of employee housing based on deed restriction and rental units and the need of each category.
We know that right now we have over 100 employees that have been on a waitlist for rental units for several years without moving up the list. So I will be in favor of the amount of housing needed when we can at least house the abundance of employees without having to wait two to three years on a list.
There have been many sites recommended to us by a research team that the town has hired to look at potential sights. We will continue to pursue those findings when coming to a viable solution.
ADN: Are you concerned about the economics of the Snowmass Inn until it’s redeveloped?
TG: I am of course concerned with this. The history of that building has been impressive during the normal seasons. It could serve as great workforce housing with all the future development planned for Snowmass Village.
The downside of less than 100% occupancy is we take X amount of units out of the rental pool and start to remodel them to the upgraded value of all other units in the village and start chipping away at the rental list. As we wait to see how the transit center is developed, the existing shuttle service area can be developed as well to suit more of the workforce housing issue.
