Aspen’s 2023 race for mayor will include two familiar names on the ballot, with voters being asked to decide between a two-term incumbent and a completely new direction.
Mayor Torre will seek reelection for a third term, after which he would be term-limited and would have to wait two years before running for another mayoral term. After three terms as mayor, he could run for another council term in between mayoral stints. If unsuccessful this spring, Torre will be able to run again for mayor in 2025.
Although in early December it appeared that Torre would be running unopposed, Aspen Signature Vacation Rentals President and Broker Tracy Sutton submitted her nominating petition just hours before the deadline on Dec. 27. She will run for her first term in city office and said that she’s up for the challenge.
Election Day is March 7, and both candidates are hitting the ground running as the campaign season kicks off.
Tracy Sutton: ‘There needs to be diverse conversation’
Sutton — the only female on Aspen’s March 7 ballot — said she originally set her sights on running for Aspen council, but when she saw that Torre might run unopposed, she decided to go for the gold, so to speak.
Born and raised in Fruita, Sutton spent her early professional years working her way from Denver to Copper Mountain to Glenwood Springs, and finally, to Aspen. Before starting her own business, she worked as an accountant and CFO for different companies, and eventually went into property management and real estate. In 2004, she started Aspen Signature Properties, which is known today as Aspen Signature Vacation Rentals.
As a longtime member of the Aspen community and the local real estate world, Sutton said she has been privy to the housing and traffic challenges that have been affecting all members of the community, including those who commute to Aspen for work. In addition, her love for the city and her experience with the recent short-term rental moratorium and related tax measure further made her feel like it was time to get involved.
“That process is what really intrigued me to become part of the process,” she said. “I think sometimes you need to step outside the box and take another look at how things are done. I think it’s interesting that they are always voting straight across the board. There needs to be a diverse conversation.”
Following Councilwoman Rachel Richards’ decision not to seek reelection and with three men on Aspen’s council ballot, Aspen faces the possibility of having an all-male council after March’s election. Being the only woman on the ballot, and possibly the only woman at the council table, is not something that Sutton is worried about. Having worked in construction and oilfields, two male-dominated industries, she said what matters more than her gender is her strong personality.
“I’m a very strong person, and I think being a female candidate definitely brings another perspective,” she said. “I think it’s an asset so you have a different perspective, but other than that, it doesn’t bother me at all.”
Sutton did not offer opinions on specific issues facing Aspen, but she said that after decades of similar discussions about housing and traffic, it’s time for something to actually happen.
“It’s not an easy task, I recognize that, but I just think there’s got to be a better way, and a better way to communicate,” she said. “I really think the city of Aspen doesn’t run as smoothly as it could, and I think that that’s why I bring something new to the table — because I’m used to running a successful business.”
Next week, Sutton plans to release a formal campaign statement and begin her official mayoral campaign. She added that she’s thrilled by the support she’s received so far, and she encouraged people to stay tuned for more.
“I just want to do a really good job, and roll up my sleeves and get to work,” she said.
Torre: ‘There’s still work for me to do’
Mayor Torre said this campaign is an opportunity for him to continue the work that he has been focusing on, and that he looks forward to the opportunity to serve two more years. That makes it feel a little different this time around, he said, because of the chance to finish some of the things that he’s started.
“I’m running again because I still feel like there’s work that I can do for the benefit of my community,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of work done, but the last four years while I’ve been mayor, we had the pandemic, which really interrupted some of the progress in environmental areas, some of the progress with balancing our community and our resort and stuff, so I still feel like there’s good work for me to do and I would love the opportunity for two more years to continue that work.”
In addition to leading the community through the COVID-19 pandemic as mayor, Torre also served on the Pitkin County Board of Health, which gave him an in-depth perspective as a leader during an unprecedented time. He said that experience was one that stood out from his time in office.
“I was honored to be seated as mayor for my community during such a difficult time,” he said. “And I think we did really well. I think most people that I talk to and get their opinion about it [say] they feel like Aspen did really well through the pandemic and we did the best we could with balancing public safety along with continuing to live.”
He also listed efforts on housing, child care and public arts as some of his other accomplishments, saying that all of those go to show the heavy lifting that Aspen has taken on in recent years.
Going forward, Torre said he plans to run his campaign the same way he’s always run them — interacting with people in person and focusing on certain issues. This year, he will push to strengthen the community, build prosperity and sustain quality of life. Underneath that, he listed mental health, the opportunity for an affordable and a sustainable community, environmentalism, housing and transit.
He acknowledged that transit on Highway 82 relates to all the communities up and down the Roaring Fork Valley and said that the New Castle Creek Bridge process should be done in a way that gets the results that the community wants.
“Right now, it seems like it’s a binary choice — it’s either build a new bridge with certain alignment and lanes and widths, or fix the old bridge,” Torre said. “I think the community might be accepting of and desire something in between there, so my job as mayor is to facilitate that process. It’s less about what I want.”
He added that part of the reason he supported a public outreach campaign for the project was because he still has questions himself. That’s also why he’s glad the community is having the necessary conversation now, he said.
In addition to facilitating community conversations, Torre said he sees the mayor’s role as a facilitator of the other council members and their goals. That’s been one of the most enjoyable parts of being mayor, he said, adding that he looks forward to working with whoever is elected to the council alongside him.
“I think a real strength of mine while I’ve served has been communicating with the public and taking on issues for people,” Torre said. “I want people to know that if they vote for me and put their trust in me, that I will do a great job for them for two more years as their mayor.”
Torre also encouraged people to make sure they are registered to vote and to pay attention to the candidates on the ballot. He said people should watch for him in the coming weeks around town, on street corners, on yard signs and in the mail.