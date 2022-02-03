Sunset skiing
Buttermilk’s Summit Express lift will kick off sunset skiing season on March 14, staying open until 6 p.m. Other sunset skiing days will be announced at a later date.
Breakfast on mountain
Buttermilk’s uphill breakfast club returned Friday morning at the Cliffhouse restaurant at the top of the mountain. Hikers and uphill skiers have access to foods like oatmeal, yogurt, fried rice, French toast and bacon from 8:45-10 a.m. Uphill passes and straps are required.
Evening winter activities
Ullr night — named for the Norse god of snow — hits Elk Camp at Snowmass Feb. 18 and 25.
Guests can take part in activities like tubing, riding the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster or taking in a bonfire at the top of the gondola. Activities will be weather dependent, and food will be available for purchase. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, available through aspensnowmass.com.
Free NASTAR racing
The first season of free National Standard racing will continue for the remainder of the season at Snowmass and Aspen. The Aspen course is open daily from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and the Snowmass is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.