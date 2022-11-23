Generally speaking, Aspen-Snowmass is not plagued by the mile-long lift lines that steal 45 minutes at a time from otherwise eager skiers and snowboarders (lookin’ at you, Vail Resorts). But on a truly proper powder day, even the Silver Queen Gondola and Deep Temerity can quickly succumb to overwhelm.
But just down the road, at the humble but mighty Buttermilk, sits Tiehack Express, the lift that grants access to the smaller mountain’s black-diamond terrain. This is not the extreme, adrenaline-inducing steeps that can be found elsewhere in the Roaring Fork Valley—these runs are more playful, especially on a powder day. If you are looking for a truly good time that allows for maximum laps surfing the snow, Buttermilk has you covered.
Plus, Buttermilk is home to The Hideout ski-school program. It’s built-in day care for your little one—with lunch included!—and they’ll get a great start in being able to school you on the slopes someday.
When it’s time to recharge, the newly remodeled Bumps restaurant offers world-class après. Aspen Skiing Co. invested $23 million and spared no expense on the makeover, which expanded outdoor seating by 30% over its original capacity. A garage-style door opens the interior toward the rear patio, known as The Backyard, on warmer days, making for some of the best spring-ski vibes around.
While you’re enjoying a libation or a snack (or both!) at The Backyard, you can drink in the views of perhaps the most famous superpipe in the world, and certainly in the country. It’s on that superpipe that the X Games athletes have introduced new tricks to their sports and claimed their place on the podium and in history.