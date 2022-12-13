Hotdog Hans
The legendary Hotdog Hans is a character schemed up by Vital Films, a Valley-based production company, and brought to life by Aspen’s homegrown ski pro Alex Ferreira. With word of a third Hotdog Hans film coming out this winter, the Authentic Aspen team scored an exclusive interview with Vital Films.
Authentic Aspen: Who is Hotdog Hans?
Vital Films: Hotdog Hans is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. All of this is speculation, but we think he hails from “Southie,” Boston. His age…unknown, though thought to be over 75. He’s the 1973 World Champion Hotdogger and has never failed to tell anyone. Hans is often seen skiing in Aspen, with his close friend and assailant, named Robert Delia.
AA: What inspired Hans compared to another ski edit?
VF: We wanted to make skiing cheap again and wanted a character that tells a story—something that was funny. Simple as it gets.
AA: What’s next for Hotdog Hans?
VF: Hans says, “Gold is in his future”—whatever that means. Hotdog Hans 3: Ketchum vs. Mustard will be released in January 2023. But, you know, it's hard to track that Hans guy down, so to say when or where he’ll be next is tough. He did mention he’s always wanted to go back to Europe to give those French a piece of his mind about real skiing…We shall see.
AA: Any notable reactions from bystanders on the mountain during the filming process for Hotdog Hans 1 or 2?
VF: While on set, there was the classic man who got his poles knocked over in Hans 1 (he was unhappy, to say the least). Another was the snowboarder kid on Snowmass’ terrain park (he was impressed with Hans’ jumping skills and then was cracking up when he found out…) And then there was an Australian guy on Buttermilk who was very impressed with Hans’ incredible halfpipe skiing.
AA: How would you describe the Hotdog Hans’ films and filmmaking experience as it relates to Aspen’s historic ski culture?
VF: Through the Hotdog Hans films and filmmaking experience, we tell a story relating to Aspen’s ski culture in the 50s, 60s and 70s. It gives off the vibe of what Aspen ski culture was like and maybe should be like once again. Hans is a living fossil here to tell that story. He is making skiing cheap again.
AA: Will Hans be out andabout in Aspen this winter season? If so, where are a few spots we could find him?
VF: Hans will be out and about so long as we keep his tank full of gas and his koozie full of beer. You might find him at the Red Onion, if it ever comes back. Or maybe at Cloud Nine (he kept saying how much he wanted to try sparkling wine…weirdo). If you can’t find him in person, try his YouTube channel—that guy is pretty good with technology, considering how old he is.
(And the best place to find Hans is, in fact, on TikTok @hotdoghans).