From snowshoe tours to sleigh rides, endless adventures await you this winter.
Clipping into skis or strapping into a snowboard aren’t the only two ways to experience the mountains. So, if you’re not one to shred the slopes or you’re looking to give your legs a break, there’s no reason to stay cooped up inside—another winter adventure awaits. Whether it’s exploring the alpine trails of Ashcroft Valley, touring Aspen’s peaks with a naturalist or tubing across the Elk Camp Meadows, you’re in for a different kind of ride. Here’s how to not ski and still get on the hill.
Venture Ashcroft Valley to Pine Creek Cookhouse
Past the roundabout, 11 miles up Castle Creek Road lies the silver mining ghost town of Ashcroft. Another mile and a half up the road from Ashcroft is the legendary Pine Creek Cookhouse. Secluded amid the snowy Elk Mountains, the restaurant welcomes adventurers for a fine-dining lunch or dinner experience—how you get there is up to you.
1) Take a horse-drawn sleigh from Ashcroft Adventure Lodge. Sleighs hold up to 18 guests, and cowboys guide the horses along a 20-minute ride up to Pine Creek, where you can enjoy a locally sourced, gourmet meal for either lunch or dinner. Prices and departure times are set; reservations are required.
2) Cross-country ski, skate ski or snowshoe along Ashcroft’s 20-plus miles of trails and make way to the Cookhouse for lunch. Through Ashcroft Ski Touring, you can purchase a full or half day trail pass ($25-15) and glide the groomed terrain at your leisure. Equipment rental packages start at $25 and include boots, poles and either skis or snowshoes.
3) Private lessons and guided wildlife tours are available daily. Each includes trail passes and rentals; be sure to inquire about post-à la carte lunch options at the Cookhouse. The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) also offers a four-hour snowshoe tour, which includes a Pine Creek prix fixe lunch. aspennature.org
Ashcroft Ski Touring operates out of the Adventure Lodge at the end of Castle Creek Road. Pine Creek Cookhouse is located at 11399 Castle Creek Road. For all Ashcroft-Cookhouse reservations and bookings, call 970-925-1044 or visit pinecreekcookhouse.com. Ashcroft’s winter season runs early-December through mid-March, snowfall dependent.
Snowshoe the mountain with an ACES expert
If looking to venture peaks over valleys, ACES offers daily snowshoe tours on Aspen and Snowmass mountains, in addition to the Ashcroft trails. Guided by an ACES naturalist, learn about winter wildlife, tracking, ecology and more while weaving through the forests, meadows and mountainous ridges of Aspen or Snowmass starting mid-December, ACES’ on-mountain tours commence daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and run two hours for a leisurely paced, 2.5-mile round trip.
Aspen Mountain tours depart from the top of Silver Queen Gondola and Snowmass’ leave from the top of Elk Camp Gondola. Allow 30 minutes before your tour’s start time for the gondola ride.
Both on-mountain tours are priced at $75 for adults (ages 18-64) and $56 for both youth (ages 7-17) and seniors (ages 65 and up). Price package includes your gondola ticket and snowshoe rentals.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at aspensnowmass.com. For questions, call ACES at 970-925-5756.
Coaster and Tube at Elk Camp Meadows
At the top of Snowmass’ Elk Camp Gondola is the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster. Riders of all ages can zoom through over a mile of forest on an elevated track at speeds reaching up to 28 mph. Adjacent to the track, is a designated tubing hill with multiple lanes carved into the Elk Camp Meadows. Take a brief lift ride to the hilltop and fly down the snowy slopes.
1) The unlimited tubing day pass is $46. A Coaster-only ticket is $58 for up to three rides. Coaster-tubing combo passes are $69 and include gondola access, unlimited tubing and three Coaster rides.
2) On Ullr Nights, families can enjoy unlimited tubing and Coaster access, among other winter activities—snowbiking, bonfire s’mores and fire-dance performances—for $67 per person. Alpine Coaster tracks and tubing lanes are lit up to illuminate the Ullr wonderland party.
Starting late-December through early April, both activities operate daily from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., as well as during Ullr Nights. Arrive no later than 1 p.m. to ensure best tubing and Coaster access. For height and weight requirements and to reserve your activity in advance, visit aspensnowmass.com.
Just soak it all in atop all four mountains
A single Aspen-Snowmass lift ticket provides you access to all four mountains. And while you may not have the capacity to ski all four during your stay, you can for sure experience the sights of each—your ticket to the top doesn’t have to be a one-way ride.
Head up any of the four mountains, enjoy a cocktail from some of the best seats in the house and then catch a ride right back down—simple as it gets. Just be sure to hop on the gondola or lift before the last ride down at 4 p.m.
Season dates for each mountain are as follows:
• Aspen Mountain: Silver Queen Gondola, November 24, 2022-April 16, 2023
• Snowmass: Elk Camp Gondola, November 24, 2022-April 16, 2023
• Aspen Highlands: Exhibition Chairlift December 10, 2022-April 9, 2023
• Buttermilk: Summit Express Chairlift December 17, 2022-April 2, 2023