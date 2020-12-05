I learned a few things from the experience:
—If you put all of your eggs in one basket, the bottom of the basket had better be strong, lest you end up with yolk in your lap.
—Astrology-wise, it’s stupid to travel during a Mercury retrograde.
—CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are great political commentators, but they could stand to cut back a bit on the smugness. Every time they open their mouths they make the issue seem like a do-or-die situation. Relax, guys.
—If flying during a pandemic, wear a mask and gloves. Don’t touch people. Don’t accept peanuts or cups of water from the flight attendant. Just go where you’re going.
—Don’t joke around with U.S. Customs or Transportation Safety Administration officials. They are super serious people. When the Customs guy in Houston tried to take my picture, as part of standard procedure, I was deliriously tired and made a goofy face out of sarcasm. He almost arrested me.
—Life is going to continue to throw me curveballs at every possible opportunity.